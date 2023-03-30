Entrepreneur Myriam Ullens, Founder of Maison Ullens, Dead at 70

PARIS — Myriam Ullens, the Belgian entrepreneur, philanthropist and art collector who founded the Maison Ullens label, has died at the age of 70, the house confirmed Thursday.

Ullens was shot and killed in front of her home in the village of Ohain in Belgium on Wednesday, according to local media reports. She was in a car with her husband Guy Ullens, who was reported injured but survived the attack. Her stepson Nicolas Ullens was detained on the scene and confessed to the shooting, which he said was motivated by a financial dispute, the reports said.

The public prosecutor’s office for the French-speaking province of Walloon Brabant did not immediately reply to a request for information.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the sudden passing of Baroness Myriam Ullens de Schooten Whettnal, entrepreneur, benefactor and collector, engaged in art, fashion and philanthropy,” Maison Ullens said in a statement.

“With her husband Guy Ullens, she initiated in 1993 an ambitious educational program in Nepal, the Ullens School, which is both an orphanage, a care center and an educational center for primary and secondary education,” it said.

“After surviving cancer in 2003, she developed the Mimi Ullens Foundation, a foundation active in cancer research in eight French, Belgian and Swiss hospitals,” it added. “Mimi constantly reminded us that the most important thing is to say ‘thank you to life every day.’ This is how she would want everyone to remember her.”

Her luxury clothing label, launched in 2009, was inspired by her love for travel and dressed prominent women including former First Lady Melania Trump. Having worked in the past with designers such as Véronique Leroy, Kim Laursen and Haider Ackermann, the house recently tapped Belgian designer Christian Wijnants as artistic director.

Born in Germany, Ullens began her career in the food business. Following her wedding in 1999 to Guy Ullens, a Belgian entrepreneur and baron, she became active in the art world. Having amassed a vast collection, the couple founded the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing in 2007, which was subsequently sold and renamed UCCA Center for Contemporary Art.

They remained active through the Switzerland-based Guy & Myriam Ullens Foundation, focusing on new areas including digital art.

Recently, Maison Ullens named senior executives to help it expand its retail footprint, with Wijnants charged with re-energizing the brand’s image.

“I would like to take Maison Ullens even further in terms of image. To be able to offer even more versatile, more accessorized, more colorful silhouettes in order to create a new dynamic, a new energy while respecting our basic DNA,” Ullens told WWD at the time.