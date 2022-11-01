×
Natasha Lyonne to Host 2022 CFDA Awards

Amy Schumer, Bradley Cooper, Kerry Washington, Christina Ricci and Trevor Noah are among the evening presenters.

Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne Gilbert Flores for Variety

Natasha Lyonne will host the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in partnership with Amazon Fashion on Nov. 7.

Marking the CFDA’s 60th anniversary, the awards will take place at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.

Lyonne, an Emmy Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated actor, director, writer and producer, co-created and stars in the Netflix hit series, “Russian Doll.” She will also star and executive produce Rian Johnson’s debut TV series, “Poker Face,” releasing on Peacock in January. Both features are produced by Animal Pictures, her shingle with Maya Rudolph. Lyonne has also starred in “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday” and “Orange Is the New Black.”

“In addition to being a greatly gifted actor, writer, producer and director, Natasha is a native New Yorker who plays a pivotal role in the culture of New York and its artistry,” said Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the CFDA. “We love Natasha’s irreverent style and wit and are so excited that she agreed to host the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.”

Christina Ricci will present the American Womenswear Designer of the Year award; Trevor Noah will reveal the American Menswear Designer of the Year Award, and the American Accessory Designer of the Year will be presented by Joel Kim Booster. Keke Palmer will present the American Emerging Designer of the Year winner.

As reported, competing for American Womenswear Designer of the Year are Catherine Holstein for Khaite, Peter Do, Christopher John Rogers, Gabriela Hearst and LaQuan Smith. The nominees for American Menswear Designer of the Year are Emily Bode Aujla for Bode, Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God, Mike Amiri for Amiri, Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York and Willy Chavarria. Nominees for American Accessory Designer of the Year are Aurora James for Brother Vellies, Brandon Blackwood, Raul Lopez for Luar, Stuart Vevers for Coach and Telfar Clemens for Telfar. And the American Emerging Designer of the Year nominees are Bach Mai, Carly Mark for Puppets and Puppets, Colm Dillane for KidSuper, Elena Velez and Lauren Harwell Godfrey for Harwell Godfrey.

Bradley Cooper will give this year’s Fashion Icon award to Lenny Kravitz.

Lenny Kravitz

Amy Schumer will present Skims with the Innovation Award presented by Amazon, which, as reported, will be accepted by Kim Kardashian, Jens Grede and Emma Grede.

Law Roach will be presented his Stylist Award from Kerry Washington.

Anna Wintour will present Andrew Bolton with the Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert. And Bella Hadid will present Chrome Hearts with the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement award, which will be accepted by co-owners Laurie Lynn and Richard Stark.

Stan Herman will present Jeffrey Banks with the Special Anniversary Award.

The Board of Trustee’s Award, posthumously presented to Virgil Abloh, will be accepted by the late designer’s wife, Shannon Abloh.

The awards will be cohosted by CFDA members Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough.

In addition to presenting partner Amazon Fashion, Dr. Barbara Sturm is the official skin care partner and Park Lane New York is the official hotel partner of the 2022 CFDA Awards.

