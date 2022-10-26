Neiman Marcus Takes the Wraps Off Its Holiday 2022 Campaign and Fantasy Gifts

Christmas came early to Hollywood this year.

Santa Claus was greeting guests at the door of the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles, California, and dozens of Christmas trees, adorned with bright white lights and off-white Christmas decorations, were up and down the hallways of the famed location on Sunset Boulevard.

On Tuesday evening, luxury retailer Neiman Marcus held its annual party to unveil the holiday 2022 campaign, called Make the Moment, and its 2022 Christmas book. In the spotlight were the department store’s eight fantasy gifts that make up part of the luxury retailer’s campaign. A portion of all fantasy gifts benefit select charities around the country.

Tessa Thompson hosted the Neiman Marcus debut of its 2022 holiday campaign. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

Inside the two-story event center, built in 1924, various rooms each held one highlighted fantasy gift.

In one area was a Cartier tiara, circa 1932, illuminated inside a showcase. The tiara, with more than 600 diamonds and worth $3.2 million, could be converted into a necklace.

In another area stood a custom Maserati Grecale Trofeo SUV painted bright pink in collaboration with Mattel’s Barbie. The price tag was listed as $330,000.

Upstairs, Scottie Pippen sat inside a room that featured a basketball inside a plexiglass case in the corner. He was promoting the gift of shooting hoops with him and his son Scotty Pippen Jr., who recently signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The experience was going for $333,333.

Trees decorated by Jim Marvin inside the Hollywood Athletic Club. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty images for Neiman Marcus.

Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

In the room next door, Jim Marvin sat in a comfortable armchair next to elaborately decorated Christmas trees whose lights cast a warm glow over the room. For the holidays, a shopper can buy a custom curation of holiday decorations by Marvin, a master special-occasion custom decorator, for $190,000.

The Neiman Marcus party was hosted by actor Tessa Thompson. Decked out in a sophisticated black suit, Thompson said she thought the event was dazzling. “It is very fun to get into the festive spirit,” she said.

If she had to select one of the eight fantasy gifts, she would choose the connoisseur moment, which was a Hestan Napa Valley luxury weekend for $175,000, which included dinner at The French Laundry in Yountville, California, run by chef Thomas Keller, and cooking classes with the famed chef. “I like the fantasy gifts that are the ones that are about experience,” said the actor, who recently appeared in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” with Chris Hemsworth.

Lupita Nyong’o attends the Neiman Marcus party in Hollywood. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

Other guests in attendance included Lupita Nyong’o, Folake Olowofoyeku, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Thomas Keller, Kathy Hilton, Matt Rogers, Colman Domingo, Neiman Marcus president Ryan Ross and several other Neiman Marcus executives.

This is the second time the Neiman Marcus fantasy gift celebration has been held in Los Angeles. Last year, the event took place at the Paramount Pictures studio lot. Traditionally, the big reveal party has been held in New York City.