It was the evening after New York Fashion Week had ended, but the road was not yet over for Claire McKinney and Sophie Andes-Gascon of the emerging label SC103.

Last week the design duo showed their sophomore collection in an empty storefront on lower Ludlow Street — where the runway spilled out onto the sidewalk, causing models and errant pedestrians to share the same pavement. It demonstrated McKinney and Andes-Gascon’s willingness to cast themselves outside the established fashion industry.