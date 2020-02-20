By  on February 20, 2020

It was the evening after New York Fashion Week had ended, but the road was not yet over for Claire McKinney and Sophie Andes-Gascon of the emerging label SC103.

Last week the design duo showed their sophomore collection in an empty storefront on lower Ludlow Street — where the runway spilled out onto the sidewalk, causing models and errant pedestrians to share the same pavement. It demonstrated McKinney and Andes-Gascon’s willingness to cast themselves outside the established fashion industry.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers