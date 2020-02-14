PARIS — When the semifinalists for the LVMH Prize for Young Designers gather at the luxury conglomerate’s headquarters later this month to show their collections to a panel of industry experts, many of them will have Instagram to thank for the career-making opportunity.

The list of 20 semifinalists unveiled today includes many brands that owe their burgeoning notoriety to social media and influencers, always on the search for hot new labels. Among them, Tomo Koizumi, Rave Review, Helmstedt, Chopova Lowena and Peter Do have all leveraged the Internet in different ways.