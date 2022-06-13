Nicholas Daley Scores BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund

LONDON – Nicholas Daley has been named the recipient of this year’s BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund, as the London Fashion Week June edition comes to an end on Monday.

A cocktail reception will take place at the Londoner hotel in the evening to celebrate his win.

Daley beat Clothsurgeon, LYPH, and Olubiyi Thomas to walk away with a 150,000 pounds cash prize, plus a 12-month mentorship and pro-bono legal services from Sheridans. The designer said the funding will support him in continuously growing his brand for the future.

GQ’s Adam Baidawi said: “Nicholas Daley is a phenomenon. He has brought to life a menswear vision that is totally his own. On top of his wild and dizzying design talent, Nicholas has a gift for curation, pulling together a diverse collection of collaborators and influences to create a truly modern brand.”

Caroline Rush, chief executive officer at the British Fashion Council, added that Daley’s label “explores the interplay of fashion, music, and art in novel and exciting ways. With a forward-thinking approach, Daley challenges the way fashion is deciphered through presentations, live performances, and films.”

Previous winners of the BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund include Ahluwalia, A-Cold-Wall, Craig Green, E Tautz, and Christopher Shannon.

