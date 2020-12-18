Nili Lotan Launches Handbags

Women’s wear designer Nili Lotan has just launched her first handbag styles exclusively on nililotan.com.

The launch includes two limited-edition styles — a fringed suede crossbody for $795 and a suede tote bag for $995. Both are made in Italy.

“Each style has its own lifestyle purpose, but I love the versatility of them both,” Lotan said. “The Keith bag [crossbody] is so lightweight and easy to carry, it gives attitude without taking up too much space and it just hangs on you easily. With the NL Tote, I finally have a chic way to carry more with me throughout the day. I can take it from morning to night, from the gym to the studio to dinner.”

Lotan said she designed these styles for how she believes women are dressing today, reflecting an element of simplicity, functionality and understated luxury. The launch of handbags follows an earlier debut of belts, which sold out immediately and currently has a 200 person waiting list.

She plans to pivot to a drop model for the handbags, releasing new styles every couple of months, stating: “I’m constantly moving toward a business model with less excess. With the bags, I felt it made sense to just offer what I feel me and other women absolutely need right now. This year gave the opportunity to reset and restart my priorities and shift energy where I needed it to be.”

