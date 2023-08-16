The North Face Teams Up With CDG by Comme des Garçons

The North Face has always worn its love for the freedom of the great outdoors on its sleeve — and now it’s found a new way to articulate that message with the help of Comme des Garçons.

A new collaboration between The North Face and CDG by Comme des Garçons brings the avant-garde fashion brand’s taglines — “Wear Your Freedom” and “My Energy Comes from Freedom” — to the outdoor brand.

The slogans are printed on the interior of key styles from the collaboration, which includes The North Face’s Nuptse vest, Denali fleece jacket and Hydrenaline jacket and pant. Some styles have the slogans on the exterior. The collection also includes logo T-shirts and hoodies, a cap and fanny pack.

The collaboration brings Comme des Garçons slogans to The North Face. KYM

Looks will be available starting Aug. 22 at select The North Face, Dover Street Market and CDG stores, a Galeries Lafayette Paris pop-up and thenorthface.com and cdgcdgcdg.com.

Comme des Garçons, which means “like the boys” in French, is known for its deconstructed avant-garde looks and gender-bending styles. The brand was founded by designer Rei Kawakubo in 1969 and added the CDG line in 2018. Kawakubo and her business and life partner Adrian Joffe are also the duo behind Dover Street Market.

The North Face x CDG collab. KYM

The North Face, which is also a child of the ’60s, having been founded in 1966, is one of the standout performers in the portfolio of apparel giant VF Corp.

Both brands have proven to be savvy about collaborations, linking up with a range of brands — and each other before — to create new fashion connections and to keep in front of consumers.