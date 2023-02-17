×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

NYFW’s Social Media Engagement Winner Is…

Fashion

Di Petsa Makes Clothes for Goddesses

Fashion

JW Anderson Goes Big With a Fall Show at the Roundhouse

This Season’s Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is…

Major designers weren't the only ones who reeled in plenty of social media engagement during the runway shows.

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson at Michael Kors Lexie Moreland/WWD

There is never any shortage of attention-seekers at New York Fashion Week, but in terms of designers attracting the most social media engagement, Michael Kors took the top prize.

With more than 4 million click-based actions — likes, reactions, shares and comments — Kors significantly led the field. Coach ranked second with 805,263, followed by Tory Buch with 678,716, Thom Browne with 582,952 and Dion Lee with 409,425.

RELATED: Front Row at Michael Kors RTW Fall 2023

Part of the reason Kors was able to generate so much attention was his celebrity-studded front row. K-pop star Dayhun, Kate Hudson, Katie Holmes, Lily Aldridge, KiKi Layne, Gloria Steinem, Lea Michele, Ella Hunt, Maddie and Rachel Ziegler, Lisa Rinna, Ellen Pompeo, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Alan Cumming were among those attending.

Related Galleries

A collaborative post with the South Korean rapper and musician Dayhun earned top billing with more than 1 million engagements, outperforming any others from brands. That same image of her wearing a cutout black dress generated nearly 67,000 engagements on Twitter, the highest of any NYFW show-related content on the platform this season. A video post narrated by Kors, which highlights the fall collection’s inspiration — women’s empowerment and how style icons Steinem, Tina Turner, Yoko Ono, and Jane Fonda influenced him growing up — was the second strongest post for the company. Other top-performing content covered runway shows, high-profile guests and front-row influencers, who were among the more than 300 people in the audience. 

RELATED: Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Share ‘Secrets’ in the Coach Front Row

While designers and brands maximize social media throughout NYFW, they also understand that whom they invite to their runway shows can immensely help how many others catch a glimpse of what they show on their runways. Each brand’s engagement score was based on the click-based actions in direct response to a brand’s social accounts or by way of organic conversation, including new fans and engagements across social media and conversation volume on Twitter and Reddit, according to ListenFirst, the company behind the study.

Instagram was primarily the medium of choice for the New York-based brands during NYFW, especially for video content. However, Xiaoman Chen, client strategist for fashion and luxury at ListenFirst, noted that non-video posts generated 88 percent more average engagements than videos across platforms, “which indicated that non-video posts are still highly effective for show-related content.”

Ice Spice and Lil Nas X
Ice Spice and Lil Nas X at Coach. Lexie Moreland/WWD

The second-placed Coach seemed to have gotten the message that animal-friendly content or anything food-related generates traffic on social media. (On average, people post twice a week about their pets.) The brand’s animal-shaped and fruit-shaped handbags attracted significant engagement on Instagram. A post of a Coach banana-shaped handbag had 24,758 engagements and a fish-shaped bag was also a strong performer. Coach’s top post though was a video of rapper Ice Spice talking up her house party essentials. (The musician was a familiar face in the front-of-the-house during NYFW, turning up at several shows and parties.) Ice Spice outdid herself for Coach by posting a chat with Lil Nas X at the show, which wound up being Coach’s second most engaging post.

Tory Burch — who launched e-commerce in 2004 — held her own this season in terms of social media engagement with a guest list of 400-plus people. The best-performing Tory Burch post was a collaborative one with “Dance Moms” Maddie Ziegler in which she highlighted her Tory Burch attire and posted video of the runway show from her viewpoint. The designer label’s second top-performing post was a short-form ASMR backstage video of Emily Ratajkowski, whose Instagram following is 29.7 million-strong. The brand’s social media engagement also was boosted by runway-related content, the Tory Burch’s Rewear challenge for Vogue, Anna Wintour sharing her favorite thing about Burch via TikTok, and South Korean actress Park Eun Bin signing on as a new brand ambassador. 

Claire Foy, Suki Waterhouse, Claudia Sulewski and Maddie Ziegler
Claire Foy, Suki Waterhouse, Claudia Sulewski and Maddie Ziegler at Tory Burch. Nina Westervelt/WWD

As unexpected as a crashed biplane was as a runway prop at the Thom Browne show at The Shed — never mind the imaginative and dramatic collection that was inspired by “The Little Prince” — it was one of the designer’s notable guests who sparked social media. A video of K-pop star Johnny Suh of the South Korean group NCT 127 arriving at the venue was the most engaging post for the company.

Thom Browne RTW Fall 2023
Thom Browne RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

The second-half rankings from sixth to tenth were comprised of Area with 283,667, Carolina Herrera at 281,523, A-Company with 205,372, Proenza Schouler with 74,807 and LaQuan Smith with 59,757.

RELATED: Teyana Taylor Applauds Black Excellence Front Row at LaQuan Smith

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Hot Summer Bags

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Race Is Over for NYFW Social Media Engagement and the Winner Is...

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad