Olivela Offers Exclusive Capsules for Giving Tuesday

Olivela, an impact and purpose-driven luxury e-commerce platform, is offering a series of capsule collections, exclusive to the site. The first collection features designers including Jimmy Choo, Roksanda, Simone Rocha, The Vampire’s Wife, La Double J, Edeline Lee, Stine Goya, Deveaux, Spinelli Kilcollin, as well as Dr. Barbara Sturm, among others. They will be available at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, which is Giving Tuesday.

There are 35 pieces in total, and each designer created about three pieces.

At Olivela, 20 percent of the proceeds from every purchase supports cause partners.

Exclusive looks from La Double J for the Olivela capsule.

The capsules will be sold exclusively on Olivela.com, and 20 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which works to empower girls through education.

The capsule is part of Olivela’s new campaign called Stand With Her, which supports and raises funds for women’s empowerment through Olivela’s cause partners. The multi-media campaign will shine a light on three important issues facing women today – girls’ education, gender equality and the shared responsibility to raise women up. It begins on Giving Tuesday and will be followed by a New Year campaign in January, focused on mobilizing the female community to drive change and make an impact.

“Olivela was born with a mission to help girls around the world overcome poverty and gender inequality. In today’s world, it’s clear that while talent is equally distributed, opportunity is not. Our Stand with Her campaign seeks to change that and support cause partners doing the hard work on the ground to offer girls the opportunity they deserve to succeed in life. I’m proud to bring onboard some incredible brands to Olivela who feel just as strongly about making a real change to women and girls around the world. Of course, none of this would be possible without the power of Olivela’s community, who embody a different kind of self-expression, one that doesn’t end with what you wear – but what you stand for,” said Stacy Boyd, founder and chief executive officer of Olivela.

Last month, Olivela launched an exclusive capsule collection with LaQuan Smith, as reported, which is still available on the website and aims to bring awareness to the urgency of sustainability.

Olivela, which originally launched with a mission to help disadvantaged girls obtain an education, has since growth to support nonprofits across the pillars of gender equality, health and wellness, and climate action, including Save the Children, CARE, SU2C, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Re:wild. The site recently partnered with Valentino on the launch of its Escape collection and reached a milestone donation of over $1 million to Save the Children in support of its Children’s Emergency Fund.

