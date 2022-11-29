×
Olivela Offers Exclusive Capsules for Giving Tuesday

Twenty percent of the net proceeds will go directly to the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance.

Roksanda
Roksanda is one of Olivela's capsule collections. courtesy shot.

Olivela, an impact and purpose-driven luxury e-commerce platform, is offering a series of capsule collections, exclusive to the site. The first collection features designers including Jimmy Choo, Roksanda, Simone Rocha, The Vampire’s Wife, La Double J, Edeline Lee, Stine Goya, Deveaux, Spinelli Kilcollin, as well as Dr. Barbara Sturm, among others. They will be available at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, which is Giving Tuesday.

There are 35 pieces in total, and each designer created about three pieces.

At Olivela, 20 percent of the proceeds from every purchase supports cause partners.

Exclusive looks from La Double J for the Olivela capsule.

The capsules will be sold exclusively on Olivela.com, and 20 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which works to empower girls through education.

The capsule is part of Olivela’s new campaign called Stand With Her, which supports and raises funds for women’s empowerment through Olivela’s cause partners. The multi-media campaign will shine a light on three important issues facing women today – girls’ education, gender equality and the shared responsibility to raise women up. It begins on Giving Tuesday and will be followed by a New Year campaign in January, focused on mobilizing the female community to drive change and make an impact.

“Olivela was born with a mission to help girls around the world overcome poverty and gender inequality. In today’s world, it’s clear that while talent is equally distributed, opportunity is not. Our Stand with Her campaign seeks to change that and support cause partners doing the hard work on the ground to offer girls the opportunity they deserve to succeed in life. I’m proud to bring onboard some incredible brands to Olivela who feel just as strongly about making a real change to women and girls around the world. Of course, none of this would be possible without the power of Olivela’s community, who embody a different kind of self-expression, one that doesn’t end with what you wear – but what you stand for,” said Stacy Boyd, founder and chief executive officer of Olivela.

Last month, Olivela launched an exclusive capsule collection with LaQuan Smith, as reported, which is still available on the website and aims to bring awareness to the urgency of sustainability.

Olivela, which originally launched with a mission to help disadvantaged girls obtain an education, has since growth to support nonprofits across the pillars of gender equality, health and wellness, and climate action, including Save the Children, CARE, SU2C, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Re:wild. The site recently partnered with Valentino on the launch of its Escape collection and reached a milestone donation of over $1 million to Save the Children in support of its Children’s Emergency Fund.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

