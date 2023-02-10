Ones to Watch: New York Fashion Week Fall 2023, Nayon

Nayon Kim, a 2020 graduate of The New School’s Parsons School of Design and winner of the CFDA Design Scholar award, will have the first New York Fashion Week presentation for her brand Nayon on Feb. 15.

The designer, who splits her time between Seoul and New York City, cut her teeth working alongside some of K-pop’s biggest stylists. They include Kyungwon Choi, who Kim assisted as Choi architected Blackpink’s original style concept, along with the group’s first tour and music video looks.

Name: Nayon

Designer: Nayon Kim

City of residence: New York City and Seoul

Average price point range: $800 to $1,500

WWD: What is the ethos of your brand and what do you hope to introduce that feels new and fresh?

Nayon Kim: Nayon is a gender-neutral focused collection, taking inspiration from the bodies of all genders and translating it into innovative, avant-garde designs with elegantly constructed and deconstructed garments.

The most important thing I want to express is a harmony between what’s found in nature and what’s manmade by designing minimal, yet meticulously crafted pieces. This is the starting point of all my work.

WWD: Who is your ideal customer?

N.K.: Someone who knows the value of something classic.

WWD: What is the idea behind your fall 2023 collection?

N.K.: The title of the fall 2023 collection is “Brut Generation.” What I want to deliver is the importance of light and shade. “The light shines in the darkness and the darkness did not comprehend it.” John 1:5

WWD: Describe a key piece from the collection and why it’s important to you.

N.K.: I’d say the tailored, armor-like long coats with chains closures. These garments are very long. There are no closures like buttons or zipper, but it wraps around the body to give a feeling of being secure and wearing armor.

WWD: What are your hopes and dreams for the collection?

N.K.: I would appreciate if the viewers gave attention to the story behind the collection — not only the clothes themself, but also the overall contents. I released a single track called “Damn Cold” with artist Lim Kim for this collection. I would like to build a creative house, collaborate across diverse fields and express my creativity in various ways.