×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Why Balenciaga Brought Its Haute Couture Collection to China

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany & Co. Unveils Most Expensive Design in Its History

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: JW Anderson to Show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January

Oscar de la Renta Enters the Resale Business

The brand is working with individual clients and reputable vintage sellers to curate an exclusive selection of one-of-a-kind Oscar de la Renta pieces.

Some Oscar de la Renta dresses
Some Oscar de la Renta dresses on the Encore platform. courtesy shopt.

Oscar de la Renta is getting into the fast-growing resale business.

The design house will today launch its own resale platform called Encore. It is intended to provide de la Renta’s clients with a sustainable alternative, extending the life and utility of exceptional vintage pieces. The brand is working with individual clients and reputable vintage sellers to curate an exclusive selection of one-of-a-kind Oscar de la Renta pieces.

As reported, the progression of resale fashion has been swift and explosive, with brands one-upping each other in the name of sustainability, new faces and good press. There are more than 50 fashion companies that have recently entered or invested in resale, including luxury brands like Burberry and mass brands like Levi’s, retailers such as Nordstrom, and fast-fashion players like H&M. And traction has dramatically increased since early efforts in 2014. Brands tend to believe that resale can bring them new customers, new streams of revenue and sustainability.

Related Galleries

Among the looks featured on the site are an Oscar de la Renta silk crepe collared cocktail dress from fall 1968 for $2,690, an illusion tulle grapevine embroidered cocktail dress for $2,090 and a strapless column gown for $1,890. There is also jewelry on the site.
In addition to selecting between cash payment or store credit, sellers on Encore by Oscar de la Renta may also opt to donate the proceeds of their sales to one of their charitable partners. De la Renta is partnering with Habitat for Humanity, Dress for Success, World Central Kitchen and the Colleagues of Los Angeles. The company believes it is important for Encore to exist not only as a sustainable endeavor, but also as a cause for good in the communities.

According to online marketplace Mercari’s first reuse report, the secondhand market is expected to generate $160.1 billion in revenue this year. The total resale market has increased by 53.3 percent during the past five years. The report forecasts that by 2030, American consumers will spend $353.9 billion on secondhand items. This is 153.5 percent growth over 2020, 3.2 times that of the 36.7 percent growth anticipated for the retail sector.

The site is at encore.oscardelarenta.com.

FOR MORE STORIES:

While Supply Chain Issues Leave Retail Bereft — Resale Ripe for  Huge Wins This Holiday

Yoox Net-a-porter Delves Into Resale With Reflaunt

Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2022

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Oscar de la Renta Enters Resale

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad