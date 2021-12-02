×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Express CEO Tim Baxter Talks $13 Million Quarter and Navigating the Path Forward

Business

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Moves to Buy Back Sean John Brand

Business

Italian Fashion and Textile Sector On Track for Full Recovery

Owners of Fortuny Plan Development of Storied Brand

The Riad brothers have appointed an artistic director for the brand, Alberto Torsello, who has created a new showroom in Venice.

Fortuny
Inside the Fortuny showroom. Photo: Colin Dutton

VENICE — “The world does not need more stuff, it needs more beauty,” according to Mickey Riad, creative director of Fortuny.

The young artist and photographer, who owns the storied brand with his brother and chief executive officer Maury, is spearheading the development of Fortuny, and on Thursday he introduced the new artistic director of the label — architect Alberto Torsello, who conceived the blueprint of the new showroom, which was unveiled that day.

Mariano Fortuny revolutionized the worlds of textiles, fashion and the theater, said Riad, and he believes the brand stands for “the art of living, and it’s too narrow to look at only one aspect of his legacy. With Alberto, we want to express the values of the company but we must prioritize and not try to do everything at the same time, but what makes the most sense.”

Related Galleries

The showroom is located on the Giudecca island in the storied building that also houses the factory set up by the Spanish artist, set designer and inventor Mariano Fortuny in 1922. The manufacturing plant is still active and produces around 25,000 meters of fabrics a year — deemed appropriate by Torsello for the artisanal and luxury positioning of the brand.

Torsello, who received the prestigious Compasso d’oro design award in 2018, has restored such famed buildings as the Palazzo Ducale, il Fondaco dei Tedeschi, and the Scuola Grande della Misericordia in Venice.

The Riad brothers have been leading the company since 1998, when they inherited it from their father, Maged. The latter had bought it from Elsie McNeill Lee, the interior designer who Mariano Fortuny had designated as his single representative in the U.S.

The Riads have been busy strengthening the company for its next chapter. “Fortuny deserves to be here forever, to reflect the importance of the artist that revolutionized the world of fabrics, textiles, lighting and the theater. His remarkable contributions touched the world, people know of his influence even if they don’t know him,” Mickey Riad contended.

 

Fortuny
Inside the Fortuny showroom. Photo: Colin Dutton

Riad said he has been looking into developing an apparel collection, “hopefully next year.” He admitted he is “very interested in fashion,” and underscored how Fortuny had “ a voice” and “created timeless” garments that are still modern today.

Riad is based in New York, where he has a Fortuny archive, but spends six months a year in Venice. He said that in 2018 he produced prints for Rick Owens, who also lives in Venice and has often cited Mariano Fortuny as an influence. Fortuny’s first printed fabric dates back to 1922, so next year it will mark its centenary.

With a laugh, Riad did not deny the challenges Venice poses in terms of costs and practical operations, but he underscored the influence of the arts and culture of the city, “where the East and the West meet.”

Torsello shares this love for Venice, Riad underscored, praising the architect’s attention to detail and “the way he looks at the world. Everything has meaning and purpose.” In fact, in creating the showroom, Torsello opted for a “functional not merely decorative” space, explained the Venetian architect, while adding a “theatrical element with fabrics being pulled down from the ceiling as stage curtains and opening up like a flower, giving an entirely new mood to the room.”

Oak columns and floors in magnesite, a majestic wood staircase and a pillow library are some of the distinguishing elements of the showroom, in the red-brick building that encloses a beautiful and unexpected garden.

Fortuny
The garden at the Fortuny headquarters. courtesy image

The fabrics are realized entirely in cotton thanks to secret techniques and by using the same original machines invented by Mariano Fortuny. The colors are created with the formulas his wife Henriette Negrin invented with natural materials, plant extracts and insects, leading for example to the unique Fortuny green. The patterns of the fabrics are inspired by the light and the reflections of the Venice lagoon.

The company does not work with stock, fabrics must be ordered and are delivered in around three months, retailing at between 300 and 450 euros a meter. Appointments to visit the showroom must be booked in advance.

The U.S. is Fortuny’s biggest market, accounting for 70 percent of business, with Europe making up the remaining 30 percent. Riad credited McNeill Lee with developing the American market, “bringing Fortuny out of the churches and museums and into the homes, selling not only by commission but also by the meter.”

Torsello said that he also wanted to help Riad “be associated with Fortuny’s artistic path, create humanistic and scientific content,” and to work with the Venice Biennale, the Guggenheim and Fortuny museums and other educational institutions, creating relations with the city and stimulating cultural exchange. “This is an artisanal activity, not industrial,” he highlighted. At the same time, he said “we are identifying new products that would be in line with the identity of the brand, such as home or personal accessories, but we also considering collaborations with artists.”

Riad and Torsello said the lockdowns drove interest in home decoration and predicted a return to more opulent, layered, textured styles in Europe, “something that never went away in the U.S. and the U.K.”

“These are not inanimate fabrics, to put soul into immaterial objects and give life to them, that is true luxury,” said Riad.

Fortuny
The Fortuny pillow wall. Photo: Colin Dutton

 

 

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Owners of Fortuny Are Planning

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad