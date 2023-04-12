Palm Angels Collaborates With Barbour

×
 
Wednesday' Digital Daily: April 12, 2023

Palm Angels and Barbour teamed to debut three brightly hued takes on Barbour's classic Bedale wax jacket.

A look from Palm Angels x Barbour.
A look from Palm Angels x Barbour. Courtesy of Palm Angels.

This spring, buzzy Milan-based brand Palm Angels has collaborated with heritage label Barbour for the first time to debut a collaborative, brightly hued take on the Barbour Bedale wax jacket. 

“Curation defines Palm Angels creative approach: different things that magically come together by the simple fact of being one next to the other. As for Palm Angels and Barbour whose Bedale wax jacket has been uniquely reedited with unreleased new colors to create exactly that magic,” Francesco Ragazzi, Palm Angels’ founder and creative director, told WWD.

A look from Palm Angels x Barbour. Courtesy of Palm Angels.

The lightweight, unisex jacket — originally designed in the ‘80s — boasts a screen-printed, slightly distressed Palm Angels logo on the back and is available in three exclusive colorways of hot pink, scarlet ibis and vibrant yellow with coordinating 8 wale cord trim, 2 oz. nylon drip strip, high density cotton lining, gold studs, corduroy edged pockets and collar and special-edition tartan detailing. The collaborative wax jacket’s vivid colorways were said to take inspiration from high visibility vests and coats and are available for $599 through the brands and with select retail partners.

