Pangaia Releases Capsule With Artist Es Devlin

The four-piece capsule nods to the London-born artist and set designer's latest work, “Forest of Us,” at Superblue Miami.

Pangaia x Es Devlin
Pangaia x Es Devlin

Pangaia has a new capsule collection on the way, this time with artist and set designer Es Devlin.

The four-piece apparel capsule, comprised of a hoodie, trackpant, T-shirt and shorts, comes in Devlin’s signature orange hue, which has appeared in much of her works, including art installations and set designs for Kanye West and The Weeknd, among others.

The capsule, launching on Dec. 21 and ranging in price from $55 to $150, also references her most recent work at Superblue Miami called “Forest of Us,” a mirrored labyrinth that explores the networks in our bodies and in nature. The collection replaces Pangaia’s text block quote with quotes from her exhibition.

Born in London, Devlin studied theatre design at Central Saint Martins before developing set designs for the opera and narrative theatre. Her work met the mainstream audience when she designed the London Olympics’ closing ceremony in 2012, as well as the “Watch the Throne” tour stage with Virgil Abloh for Jay-Z and Kanye West’s 2011 album of the same name.

She has since designed more tour sets for West — most notably for his Yeezus tour and the floating stage for his The Life of Pablo tour — and for Beyoncé, Adele, U2, The Weeknd and Billie Eilish, among others. She also designed the 2016 Rio Olympic games opening ceremony and was named OBE in 2015.

Pangaia is releasing this collection amidst its two-month pop-up at Galeries Lafayette, which is running until Dec. 31.

Video: 'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

