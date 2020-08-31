PARIS — Ten labels have been added to the upcoming Paris fashion week, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode said Monday, listing them as Ami, Cecilie Bahnsen, Enfants Riches Deprimés, Ester Manas, Gabriela Hearst, Mossi, Situationist, S.R Studio LA.CA, Vejas and Wales Bonner.

The spring-summer 2021 collections are expected to be a mix of digital and physical shows in Paris from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6, in conformance with requirements from local health authorities. Ami has said it plans to stage a physical show in the French capital, but outdoors.

French officials recently tightened measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus as people return from summer vacation and head back to work and school, requiring the public to wear masks in offices and on the streets.

Earlier this summer, the federation canceled physical shows for couture and men’s fashion week, and set up an online platform for designers to showcase videos for their collections.

Labels including Gucci, Saint Laurent and Michael Kors have indicated they will not take part in Milan, Paris or New York fashion weeks, respectively, while Burberry revealed it would stage an outdoor presentation on Sept. 17 and broadcast it online.

Three of the entrants on the Paris calendar are from the U.S.: Enfants Riches Deprimés, Gabriela Hearst and S.R Studio La. Ca.