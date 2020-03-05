PARIS — The apocalypse may be upon us, but fear not — we’ve got combat boots.

Buyers who braved coronavirus anxiety and descended on the French capital for the fall collections saw all the necessities for tumultuous times: sharp shoulders; tailored suits; split skirts; lots of leather, and everyone’s new favorite: boots. Casual looks and logos are out, dressing up is in — preferably all in black, which happens to go well with chunky soles.