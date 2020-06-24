PARIS – Paris Fashion Week will take place this fall with physical shows, augmented by a digital platform, French fashion’s governing body said on Wednesday.

The spring 2021 women’s wear fashion week will be held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6 and “will comply for its implementation to the recommendations of public authorities,” the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode said.

“Its organization will be completed by the platform set up for Paris Fashion Week online,” it added.

The federation canceled couture and men’s fashion weeks this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has yet to release the schedules for the digital couture week, scheduled for July 6 to 8, and men’s shows, due to take place online from July 9 to 13.

Fashion month is scheduled to begin with New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, showcasing collections for spring 2021.

Gucci, Saint Laurent and Michael Kors have indicated they will not take part in Milan, Paris or New York fashion weeks, respectively, while Burberry revealed it would stage an outdoor presentation on Sept. 17 and broadcast it online. Fendi plans to kick off Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22 with a show at its headquarters in Rome with guests and a digital element.