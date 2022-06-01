×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: 6.1.2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Louis Vuitton Will Parade Unseen Looks by the Late Virgil Abloh in Bangkok

Beauty

Puig Buys Majority Stake in Byredo

Fashion

Fall 2022 Trend: Homme/Femme

Balenciaga, Olivier Rousteing for Jean Paul Gaultier Among Highlights of All-physical Paris Couture

All 29 couture collections will be shown in person between July 4 and 7, as Alaïa, Paco Rabanne and Patou unveil ready-to-wear on July 3.

Backstage at Alexandre Vauthier Couture Spring
Backstage at Alexandre Vauthier Couture Spring 2022 Delphine Achard/WWD

PARIS — The first all-physical Paris Couture Week since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic will be held July 4 to 7 as all 29 houses will show in person, according to the provisional schedule published Wednesday by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

The fall 2022 season will open with Schiaparelli at 10 a.m. on July 4. While this first day will be the busiest with eight events, including the runway return of Giambattista Valli at 7:30 p.m., the buzziest is expected to be July 6.

Demna will unveil his second Balenciaga couture at noon, while the latter part of the day will see Olivier Rousteing showing his one-off collection as guest couturier for Jean Paul Gaultier at 6 p.m. followed by Maison Margiela’s 8 p.m. runway to close the day.

Also back in the fashion capital this season are Giorgio Armani Privé, returning to its second-day 7 p.m. time slot; Rahul Mishra, who has not been in Paris in person since 2020, and veteran couturier Adeline André, who will close the couture week with her 7 p.m. show on July 7.

The penultimate show of the season will be the on-schedule debut of Spanish designer Juana Martin, who launched her eponymous brand in 1999.

Her designs, inspired by her Andalusian gypsy heritage, the traditions of her southern Spanish hometown of Cordoba and flamenco culture, have been sported on the runway by the likes of Blanca Li.

Martin will make her on-calendar debut at 4 p.m. on July 7, joining fellow guests Aelis, Christophe Josse, Georges Hobeika, Imane Ayissi, Rahul Mishra, RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp, Yuima Nakazato and Zuhair Murad.

Not on the schedule this season are Azzaro, Charles de Vilmorin, Ulyana Sergeenko, Ralph Rucci and Yanina.

Also listed on the couture calendar are the ready-to-wear presentations of Paco Rabanne, Patou and Alaïa, which will take place on July 3 at 4:30, 6 and 8 p.m., respectively.

The final version of the calendar, along with the high jewelry presentations, is expected during the week of June 20.

