PARIS — Dior and Hermès count among six physical runway events during the upcoming Paris Fashion Week for the spring-summer 2022 men’s wear collections, after two seasons of largely digital presentations.

Bluemarble, Casablanca, LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi and Officine Générale are also listed as by-invitation physical shows on the definitive calendar published today by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, which organizes Paris Fashion Weeks.

The official calendar encompasses 72 names, with digital shows and presentations running from Tuesday, June 22, through to Sunday, June 27. Marquee brands and designers on the schedule include Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens, Dries Van Noten, Loewe, Dunhill and Jil Sander.

Other familiar names on the calendar include Lanvin, Walter Van Beirendonck, Isabel Marant, Issey Miyake, Yohji Yamamoto, Paul Smith, J.W. Anderson, Lemaire, Thom Browne, Y/Project and 1017 Alyx 9SM by Matthew Williams.

Courrèges is marking its return to men’s collections after a long absence and under its new artistic director Nicolas Di Felice, as reported. The house originally launched its men’s line in 1973 under founder André Courrèges and it was discontinued in 1986, although some licenses remained.

Also new this season are Mr. Saturday, a Canadian label with a storytelling approach founded by Joey Gollish; Georges Wendell, a French brand that has been revived by Afterhomework founder Pierre Kaczmarek; British men’s wear label Gravalot, which describes its style as Afro-contemporary, and Antwerp-based designer Jan-Jan Van Essche. All four will be staging presentations.

With France having lifted many pandemic-related restrictions, the men’s wear week was cleared for physical presentations and physical shows, which are typically livestreamed.

The federation built a digital platform in the wake of the coronavirus crisis that scuttled regular runway shows, and noted that any live shows and filmed presentations this month will continue to be showcased online “and will benefit from the global amplification network of our partners.”



Meanwhile, Couture Week in Paris, scheduled for July 5 to 8, will feature eight livestreamed runway events with a limited number of guests by Dior, Azzaro Couture, Chanel, Giorgio Armani Privé, Balenciaga, Jean Paul Gaultier, Zuhair Murad and Vaishali S. A further 25 brands are sticking with the digital format despite the loosening of restrictions that had been designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Indoor dining has already resumed in France, and the government is to fully lift its curfew on June 30.

