Men’s fashion week in Paris will feature a full slate of international designers over six days, according to a preliminary schedule posted today by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s organizing body.

The calendar runs from Jan. 19 to 24, but detailed only dates and times, not formats.

However, it is understood that some brands – including Louis Vuitton and Dior – are planning to stage physical fashion shows with small audiences, if health conditions allow.

The men’s week opens with Berluti and closes with Celine, and in between are a host of new names since the last men’s fashion week: LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, Arturo Obegero, Basscoutur and Valette Studio, all from France: Kolor, Taakk and Kidill from Japan, and Wales Bonner from the U.K.

Sprinkled in between are a potpourri of international brands and designers, including Yohji Yamamoto, Doublet and Issey Miyake from Japan; Dries Van Noten; Botter, and Walter Van Beirendonck from Belgium; Thom Browne; Kidsuper, and Reese Cooper from the U.S. and Jil Sander and 1017 Alyx 9SM from Italy.

The federation usually lists men’s shows and presentations on separate calendars, but united them given the unusual circumstances created by the pandemic, which has driven brands big and small, new and established, to mostly digital formats.

The federation also today released a provisional schedule for couture week from Jan. 25 to 28, with highlights including the debut of Kim Jones at Fendi, the unveiling of AZ Factory, Alber Elbaz’s long-awaited new fashion project, and Sacai’s Chitose Abe making her couture debut as Jean Paul Gaultier’s first guest creative.

Other new names during the high fashion week include Sterling Ruby, a contemporary artist who launched a fashion brand last year, and wunderkind Charles de Vilmorin.

Couture week opens with Schiaparelli and ends with Ruby, and contains a mix of famous houses – Dior, Chanel, Valentino, Giorgio Armani Prive, Maison Margiela, Elie Saab, Viktor & Rolf, Iris van Herpen and Giambattista Valli – along with newer names like Julie de Libran, RVDK Ronald van der Kemp, Aelis and Imane Ayissi, who made history last January as the first designer from sub-Saharan Africa given a guest slot on the official calendar.

Last June and July, it was the first all-digital Paris Fashion Weeks for men and haute couture, with most designers and brands opting for creative videos. The federation partnered with Launchmetrics to build its online hub, which broadcast the films alongside editorial content, online events and a digital showroom.

Paris has become the preeminent European fashion week for men’s wear, although some brands have gone coed and moved to the February/March women’s calendar, including the likes of Balmain, Valentino and Givenchy.

Men’s fashion week in Milan, running from Jan. 15 to 19, will feature a few physical shows including Fendi, Etro and Dolce & Gabbana, with the majority opting for digital or phy-gital events, as reported.

