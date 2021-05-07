PARIS – As France gradually lifts pandemic-related restrictions, the next edition of Paris Fashion Week for men’s wear has been cleared for physical shows and presentations.

“Depending on the evolution of the sanitary situation, the physical events may welcome guests in accordance with a specific health protocol and conform to measures yet to be determined by the public authorities,” according to the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s organizing body.

The men’s shows, debuting collections for spring-summer 2022, are scheduled for June 22 to 27, but the official calendar listing the timed events will not be released until the week of May 24.

The Fédération built a digital platform in the wake of the coronavirus crisis that scuttled regular runway shows, and any live shows and filmed presentations in June will continue to be showcased online “and will benefit from the global amplification network of our partners.”

Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron laid out a calendar for a gradual unwinding of the third lockdown in France, beginning May 19, when shops, cinemas, theaters and museums will be allowed to reopen, alongside the terraces of cafés, bars and restaurants.

Italy is likewise opening up. Last month, the organizer of Milan’s fashion weeks, the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, said it was planning a men’s fashion week that would include both digital and physical events with an audience, after the government cleared the way for events and fairs in physical formats from June 15.

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2021 Collections: Cocoon Chic

Milan Fashion Week Men’s Collection is to take place from June 18 to 22.

The Fédération has yet to give any indication for couture week in the French capital, scheduled for July 4 to 8.

However, in an interview earlier this week, Chanel said it plans to stage a display with guests, its first in nine months. “I hope other houses will follow,” Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion and president of Chanel SAS, told WWD, noting its couture show would take place at the Palais Galliera fashion museum.

According to preliminary tallies by data and insights company Launchmetrics, the French capital took the lion’s share of the fall 2021 media impact value at $132 million, on par with the previous season. It is understood the Paris tallies for fall 2021 will come ahead of Milan and are a multiple of smaller fashion weeks in New York and London.

Considering men’s, couture and women’s ready-to-wear since the start of the year, the Fédération said its Paris Fashion Week platform attracted 467,000 visitors and 1.5 million page views. There were 354 million views of video content, the vast majority on YouTube, and the media impact value tallied $242.9 million year-to-date.

See also: