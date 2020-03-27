By  on March 27, 2020

PARIS — The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s governing body has canceled upcoming men’s and haute couture fashion weeks, citing the coronavirus epidemic.

“In light of the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic worldwide, strong decisions are required to ensure the safety and health of Houses, their employees and everyone working in our industry,” the federation said in a statement Friday.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers