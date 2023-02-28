Designer Inspirations for Paris Fall 2023

Fashion houses from around the world that are scheduled to reveal their latest collections in Paris are sharing the inspirations behind their creations for the fall 2023 season.

Returning to the runway after four years, Peter Dundas will be making his official Paris Fashion Week debut, coinciding with a more tailored approach to his woman’s wardrobe.

A surprising starting point for this master of sensuality and evening glamour was photos of close family relatives that highlighted their roles in Norwegian seafarer culture.

For a fall collection that reads like the second act of Akris’ centennial anniversary celebration, creative director Albert Kriemler wanted “a dynamic moment of freedom and self-expression.” One of the highlights will be designs that originate in three boxes of patterns from the ’70s that he unearthed in house archives.

Transformation will be at the heart of the Issey Miyake fall offering, where artistic director Satochi Kondo promised “many squares, many transformations.”

At French heritage house Leonard, acquired last summer by Japanese wholesale and distribution conglomerate Sankyo Seiko, creative director Georg Lux will be offering “a rustic-futuristic chalet, perched at the top of the snowy peaks, with the neo-folkloric and disco-revival ambiances of a cheerful season.”

With fall 2023, Shang Xia’s Yang Li is initiating the “Bird Trilogy” for the Exor-owned luxury brand. This saga is inspired by “the freedom and femininity of birds and their wings taking flight, from the wide zoom to the detail of a single feather,” stated Li, whose personal work has often spanned multi-chaptered explorations of a narrative.

Shiatzy Chen, one of the oldest Chinese brands on the official calendar, compared the upcoming show to a “concerto of heart and strings,” with a collection that explores the differences and similarities between one another under the title “Heartstrings.”

Others offered only tantalizing hints on what will come for fall, like Gauchere’s shot of the glass building designed by architect Ricardo Bofill in 1977 for the BNP Paribas bank on Place du Marché Saint-Honoré; a pointe ballerina shoe augmented with a heel at Ottolinger, or a more tailored direction with a close-up of the curving waist on a camel coat A.W.A.K.E. Mode.

As for the meaning of the stone statue of the crocodile-headed god Sobek, from the Crocodile Museum near the Temple of Kom Ombo in Egypt, offered by Rick Owens? The answer will have to wait until his 5.30 p.m. show on Thursday.