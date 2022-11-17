Partywear Brand Nervi Launches Capsule Collection for Neiman Marcus

MILAN — After the tie-up with Alberta Ferretti, Neiman Marcus is further expanding its partywear offering with a capsule collection developed by emerging Italian brand Nervi.

The high-octane, limited-edition range rich in micro sequins, Swarovski crystals and marabou feathers includes some of the label’s signature eveningwear dresses rendered in colorways exclusive to the retailer and each available in only 30 pieces.

The mood-boosting options include a wrap dress covered in sequins, a metallic animalier option with ruffles and a series of mini frocks with cutouts and trimmed with feathers, which also outline a statement one-shouldered silver gown. Crafted from fabrics like viscose, double georgette and lurex jacquard, the pieces come in vibrant hues including red, purple, azure and lilac.

capsule collection. The Maria dress from the Nervi x Neiman Marcus Courtesy of Nervi

Launched Thursday at prices between $1,000 and $5,000, the collection is available at Neiman Marcus stores in Bal Harbor and Coral Gables in Florida; Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fashion Island and Beverly Hills in California, where a celebratory event was hosted Wednesday to mark the tie-up.

Valentina Nervi, founder of the brand, underscored that the partnership “represents a very important result for Nervi and a huge growth opportunity,” as she defined Neiman Marcus “the American luxury retailer par excellence.”

The Pami dress from the Nervi x Neiman Marcus capsule collection. Courtesy of Nervi

Born in Rome, Nervi cut her teeth designing beachwear, underwear and eveningwear collections for labels like Ermanno Scervino, Roberto Cavalli and Redemption before going solo and introducing her own line in 2019.

She split her time as designer by animating parties with DJ sets at night, an activity that inevitably informs her approach to fashion not only in the focus on glamorous party attires — which come with smart inside constructions inspired by the world of lingerie — but also in the inventive details she introduces in her collections. For one, all clothes come with a QR on the label redirecting to playlists she curates for different moments.