PatBo Launches Active

PatBo founder and creative director Patricia Bonaldi this week debuted a limited-edition collection of activewear. Designed with “movement in mind,” the 20-piece assortment takes cues from the Brazilian designer’s mainline ready-to-wear and bridal collections, featuring signature bold prints, ruffles and strategic cutouts. For instance, cropped long-sleeved tops, high-waisted leggings and onesies with cutout and knotted details, a lace-up black catsuit or v-neck cropped bra tops with ruffled sleeve details.

A look from PatBo Active. Courtesy

“I am so proud to launch the brand’s first activewear collection. Designed with movement in mind, the line was inspired by all that is PatBo from our bold prints to signature cutouts. I want my customers to feel confident and empowered in each piece. From ultra-high waisted bike shorts to ruffled sports bras and even a tennis skirt, each garment is made from recycled eco-friendly fabrics in one of the industry’s leading activewear factories,” Bonaldi told WWD.

Each piece within the new brand category was created using recycled polyester with moisture-wicking technology and are available in sizes XS to XL. The collection is priced $128 to $178 and will be available at the brand’s SoHo New York flagship, as well as on the PatBo e-commerce site and at Fwrd, Revolve and Saks Fifth Avenue.