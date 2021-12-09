×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Von Maur: A Family Business With Tradition, Service and 150 Years of History

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Fall 2022

Beauty

L’Oréal Acquiring Youth to the People

PatBo Launches Active

PatBo founder and creative director Patricia Bonaldi has this week debuted a limited-edition collection of activewear.

A look from PatBo Active
A look from PatBo Active. Courtesy

PatBo founder and creative director Patricia Bonaldi this week debuted a limited-edition collection of activewear. Designed with “movement in mind,” the 20-piece assortment takes cues from the Brazilian designer’s mainline ready-to-wear and bridal collections, featuring signature bold prints, ruffles and strategic cutouts. For instance, cropped long-sleeved tops, high-waisted leggings and onesies with cutout and knotted details, a lace-up black catsuit or v-neck cropped bra tops with ruffled sleeve details. 

A look from PatBo Active
A look from PatBo Active. Courtesy

“I am so proud to launch the brand’s first activewear collection. Designed with movement in mind, the line was inspired by all that is PatBo from our bold prints to signature cutouts. I want my customers to feel confident and empowered in each piece. From ultra-high waisted bike shorts to ruffled sports bras and even a tennis skirt, each garment is made from recycled eco-friendly fabrics in one of the industry’s leading activewear factories,” Bonaldi told WWD.

Each piece within the new brand category was created using recycled polyester with moisture-wicking technology and are available in sizes XS to XL. The collection is priced $128 to $178 and will be available at the brand’s SoHo New York flagship, as well as on the PatBo e-commerce site and at Fwrd, Revolve and Saks Fifth Avenue.

A look from PatBo Active
A look from PatBo Active. Courtesy
PatBo Launches Active

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

PatBo Launches Active

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

PatBo Launches Active

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

PatBo Launches Active

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

PatBo Launches Active

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

PatBo Launches Active

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

PatBo Launches Active

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

PatBo Launches Active

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

PatBo Launches Active

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

PatBo Launches Active

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

PatBo Launches Active

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

PatBo Launches Active

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

PatBo Launches Active

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

PatBo Launches Active

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

PatBo Launches Active

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

PatBo Launches Active

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

PatBo Launches Active

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

PatBo Launches Active

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

PatBo Launches Active

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

PatBo Launches Active

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
PatBo Launches Active

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

PatBo Launches Active

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

PatBo Launches Active

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

PatBo Launches Active

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

PatBo Launches Active

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

PatBo Launches Active

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

PatBo Launches Active

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

PatBo Launches Active

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

PatBo Launches Active

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

PatBo Launches Active

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

PatBo Launches Active

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

PatBo Launches Active

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

PatBo Launches Active

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

PatBo Launches Active

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

PatBo Launches Active

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

PatBo Launches Active

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

PatBo Launches Active

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad