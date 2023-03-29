Patricia Field to Offer Advice at FGI’s ‘Rising Stars’ Awards This Spring

With its “Rising Star” awards about a month away, the Fashion Group International has recruited a fashion authority to deliver the event’s keynote address: Patricia Field.

Despite having singlehandedly sparked fashion trends through her costume design choices for HBO’s “Sex and the City” and the debut season of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” Field remains as low-key and direct as ever. Refreshingly upfront about pretty much everything, the New York-rooted stylist and ARTFashion founder should have some sage advice about retail, design, celebrities and more.

The red-haired Field will be the main attraction at the May 8 luncheon at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers. With consumers and designers increasingly calling for more fluid fashion, FGI has responded to that interest. For the first time, this spring’s gathering will feature three gender-inclusive categories: eveningwear, ready-to-wear and active/casualwear.

The 2023 presenters draw heavily from the media industry, but there are some designers in the mix, too, like LaQuan Smith, who will handle the much-coveted “Rising Star” for rtw. Longtime jewelry designer Paul Morelli will award the one for fine jewelry. Another design-focused accessories specialist, Edmundo Castillo of Stuart Weitzman, will dole out honors for Accessories — this year’s most competitive field.

The media types, who will be heading to the podium at FGI’s 27th annual affair, include Palmer’s Stefano Tonchi, who will present the “Rising Star” honor for eveningwear. Journalist Constance White will hand out the active/casualwear awards, while Paper Magazine’s Mickey Boardman will be in charge of the sustainability one.

Nigel Barker, a photographer, filmmaker and author, will present the collaborations award. Hilldun Corp.’s chief executive officer Gary Wassner will deliver the Hilldun Business Innovation Award to Marcelo Guimarães and Jordana Guimarães of Fashinnovation. Global Green’s Kai Milla will present the Entrepreneur of the Year Award to Kimberly Carney of The Wires.

Moda Operandi’s Jessica Maitlin will be tasked with honoring this year’s Rising Star winner for Beauty. FGI is hosting a pre-awards party for finalists on Tuesday night at Sartoria Studio in New York.