Phoebe Philo’s Website Is Live and Open for Registration

“Register here for news and further updates” are the only words on the black screen that shows up when one types in Phoebephilo.com.

But it signals that the acclaimed British designer is on track to soon unveil, and start selling, her long-awaited new signature collection.

It is understood the site will go live with merchandise in September.

“I need to save up,” “Take my money,” “The drought is over,” and “Selling vital organs as we speak” were among the hundreds of comments accumulating on the official Instagram of Phoebe Philo when it revealed on Thursday that registration was open. The account, sparked up in February, already boasts 211,000 followers.

Philo confirmed in July 2021 that she would be returning to fashion after a four-year break with an independent, namesake house — and with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton as a minority investor.

At the time the British designer said she would create clothing and accessories “rooted in exceptional quality and design,” adding: “To be independent, to govern and experiment on my own terms is hugely significant to me.”

As reported in WWD last month, (EDS: June 29), the new collection is expected to span ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and footwear. At the time, sources told WWD that more than 150 styles would be available at a dedicated online store initially shipping to the U.K., Europe and the U.S.

Given her cult following, instincts and antennae keenly attuned to the zeitgeist, Philo’s return to fashion will no doubt elicit cheers from consumers, editors and retailers — and perhaps some nail-biting and angst among her designer peers.

Philo is best known for engineering a brand rejuvenation during a 10-year tenure at Celine, one of about 75 brands controlled by LVMH. Season after season she minted womanly, modernist clothing and distinctive handbags, accruing an intensely loyal fan base.

A graduate of London’s Central Saint Martins fashion school, Philo has also designed for Stella McCartney and Chloé.