While the brand usually unveils its main collections with one-on-one appointments during New York Fashion Week, Red Valentino went fully digital for the spring 2021 season.

The latest collection of Valentino’s younger line will be digitally launched with a dedicated platform running Oct. 20 to 27 and open to press, buyers and also consumers, offering a full immersion into the world of the Red Valentino spring lineup.

“To me the Red Valentino spring 2021 expresses a sense of freedom. Freedom that means embracing idealism and being rebellious at the same time. It’s about dressing as you wish — there is less reverence to the rules of fashion. The attitude is more street, more real and laid back,” said Red Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. “What powered me to go for a digital showcase was that I wanted to share a real narration with our community and create a common place to involve them not only in the collection, but also in its beautiful raw aesthetic. It’s the same realness that embraces the photos’ imperfections or the spontaneous passerby, as much as the self-confidence of the Red Valentino girl that brings natural romanticism as strength.”

Piccioli referred to the collection’s look book images, available on the platform, shot by photographer Niccolò Berretta in the streets around the Termini Station in Rome’s Esquilino neighborhood.

Berretta, who made a name for himself with his vibrant photographic reporting over the past decade throughout the streets of Rome, also filmed a short video. This is also available on the new Red Valentino platform.

The sense of reality exuding from both the images and the short film reflects Piccioli’s new desire for authenticity, also expressed with his Valentino spring 2021 runway show exceptionally held in Milan last month. This featured a street casting and showcased a collection filled with high-end everyday uniforms.