×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Retailers Praise Luxe, Innovative Looks in Milan

Fashion

Hong Kong Socialite, Influencer Found Brutally Murdered

Fashion

FGI Unveils Rising Star Finalists for 2023

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Flagship

The Space Age brand is back on the official calendar for the first time since 2010.

The finale of the Pierre Cardin 3022 show.
The finale of the Pierre Cardin 3022 show, Jan. 31, 2022. Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

PARISPierre Cardin is returning to the official Paris Fashion Week schedule for the first time in more than a decade, as the heritage brand prepares to unveil its renovated Paris flagship alongside a plaque commemorating its founder.

Cardin’s great-nephew Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin, who took over the running of the house following the Space Age couturier’s death in 2020 at the age of 98, wants to raise the visibility of the brand as he tours the world to meet with its dozens of licensees and scout young design talents.

“Our licensees want new collections to be delivered regularly and this reassures them on a precise date. And fundamentally, most fashion journalists are here in Paris, so this gives us better access to them,” he told WWD. “It injects a little enthusiasm.”

Related Galleries

Cardin stopped showing on a regular basis in the early 1990s, opting instead for sporadic displays in spectacular settings, such as the Gobi desert or his bubble-shaped Palais Bulles on the French Riviera.

The last time the designer was included in the official Paris schedule was 2010, when he celebrated the 60th anniversary of the label with one of his signature blockbuster shows, which often ran 45 minutes. A tribute show, held a year ago at the National Air and Space Museum on the outskirts of Paris, was a similarly extended affair with no fewer than 180 looks.

For this outing, to be held at the historic store on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, across from the Elysée presidential palace, Basilicati-Cardin promised a more concise lineup with 60 outfits, made mostly using upcycled and deadstock materials, in line with the brand’s pivot toward more eco-conscious design.

A case in point: the show décor will include a mannequin dressed in what it bills as the world’s first “space dress,” made from thermal blankets originally used to protect the Cygnus cargo spacecraft that delivers supplies to the International Space Station. The design was unveiled in Venice last July at a runway show held on the day that Cardin would have turned 100.

Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin was handed 144 roses at the end of the Venice show.
Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin was handed 144 roses at the end of the Venice show. Max Montingelli/Courtesy of Pierre Cardin

Basilicati-Cardin, a civil engineer by training, has designed new furniture for the store in the geometric style that the house is famous for. He confessed that Cardin had made only cosmetic tweaks to the famously drafty boutique since its opening in 1966.

The store will open to the public at the end of March, but he has set about overhauling the entire building, with plans to open a museum on the first floor in late 2023 or early 2024 showcasing Cardin’s designs through seven decades.

“Soon, the whole house will be restored and brought up to standard because it’s been a while. It really needs to be updated with systems that are friendly to the environment,” said Basilicati-Cardin, noting that he plans to install a heating system that takes advantage of the French capital’s teleheating network.

“I will furnish it with Cardin furniture only. I think anyone who comes to the Paris headquarters must feel and breathe Pierre Cardin,” he added.

Some 400 guests are expected at the show, including representatives of 120 licensees from across the globe.

The following day, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will dedicate a plaque marking Cardin’s presence in the neighborhood since his arrival to Paris in 1945. In addition to his headquarters, he went on to acquire several buildings in the area.

“It gives you an idea of the history side of the house and how long we’ve been here, and I think it’s a nice tribute to him to restore it,” Basilicati-Cardin said.

Afterward, the executive will resume his country visits, with stops planned in South Korea, Turkey, China, Brazil, Israel and Cambodia this year, and South Africa in 2024.

“It’s been around 10 years since we took a close look at what our licensees are doing. I really prefer to work with the designers and go on location, and that way, we’re also able to run workshops with students and promote the competition that I launched in October in Mexico City,” he said.

The winner of each leg of the Pierre Cardin Young Designer Contest gains a three-month internship at the Paris headquarters of the brand. Basilicati-Cardin, who works with three other veteran designers, is so impressed with Jero Rosas, the Mexico City laureate, that he’s considering offering him a full-time position.

The plan is to hire three or four additional designers by the end of next year. “Heading to these countries searching for talents, like a pilgrim, is beneficial for them,” he said. “But it’s very nourishing for me too.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Hot Summer Bags

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Pierre Cardin Makes Paris Fashion Week Comeback With Renovated Boutique

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad