Plan C Debuts First Pre-season Drop

For the holiday season, Plan C is introducing its first early drop, or “mini wardrobe,” of its full spring collection, which WWD’s Sandra Salibian described as an “intriguing mix of utility, sports accents and quirkiness [that] resulted in a chic lineup of pragmatic daywear.”

A look from Plan C’s early spring drop.

“The early delivery of the spring-summer 2023 collection does not in fact change our strategy of marketing only two collections a year. We take advantage of the immediate availability of fabrics to anticipate production, giving work to small workshops in the calm periods of production, implementing a virtuous circle that supports the entire production chain, thus satisfying the needs of shops to always have new goods on the floor. The idea is to continue with this offering, depending on fabrics availability,” creative director Carolina Castiglioni said of the brand’s ongoing sustainable business model. “This early December drop is also perfect for the holiday season, presenting a range of festive looks with nude sequins and light wool.”

A look from Plan C’s early spring drop.

The early drop is comprised of a tight edit of versatile, transeasonal styles that reflect Castiglioni’s “personal take on fashion,” such as a light wool, floor-length navy dress with adjustable shoulders and matching jacket; a holiday meets sportif iridescent sequined dress and skirt; modernized white shirting and tailoring, and cashmere knits (an argyle v-neck cashmere jumper and vest). The assortment, priced $650 to $1,790, will be available starting Friday on the brand’s e-commerce and with select retailers, including Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks and Hampden Clothing, Serenella and Martin Patrick.