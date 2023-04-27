Prada Mode Travels to Tokyo

MILAN — Prada Mode will be traveling to Tokyo on May 12 and 13.

The ninth iteration of the architectural and cultural activation will take place in association with the Tokyo metropolitan government and the Teien Art Museum, one of Japan’s main institutions.

Prada Mode Tokyo will be hosted and curated by award-winning architect and longtime Prada collaborator Kazuyo Sejima, the director of the Teien Art Museum. Among others, for the “Prada Invites” project in 2019, Sejima, together with Cini Boeri and Elizabeth Diller, was asked to reinterpret the label’s signature nylon material.

“This is a new type of connection and conversation in which architecture, garden, art and music become one,” said Sejima of Prada Mode Tokyo. “This event represents the opportunity for the museum to become a new public space.”

Tokyo-based architect Sejima in 2010 was the first woman to be named curator of the Venice Biennale of Architecture.

In 1995, together with Ryue Nishizawa, she founded architectural studio SANAA (Sejima and Nishizawa and Associates). Her own works include House in Plum Grove; the Inujima Art House project, and Japan Women’s University Mejiro Campus. SANAA’s main works include the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art in Kanazawa; the Rolex Learning Center; the Bocconi University New Urban Campus; La Samaritaine, and the Sydney Modern Project, among others.

Prada Mode Tokyo will include music performances, conversations, a tea ceremony and original workshops, among other activities.

In November of last year, Prada Mode headed to Dubai with a reprise of Damien Hirst’s “Pharmacy” installation at the ICD Brookfield Place, a skyscraper designed by Foster + Partners in the heart of the city’s International Financial Centre.

As reported, the inaugural Prada Mode was staged during Art Basel Miami Beach in 2018. The following year the format touched down at Art Basel Hong Kong and Frieze London, while in 2020 Prada brought the members club to Paris and to Shanghai, where the brand invited producer, director and writer Jia Zhangke to transform the Prada Rong Zhai villa with a site-specific installation called Miàn based on his cinematic work.

In 2021, the COVID-19-disrupted edition in Moscow was held in December, while in February 2022 the format touched down in Los Angeles during Frieze featuring a collaboration with artist Marine Syms.

Past iterations featured works and installations by several artists, directors and photographers, such as Theaster Gates, Jamie Diamond, Kate Crawford and Trevor Paglen, Jia Zhangke, in addition to Hirst and Syms.