Prada Redesigns East Hampton Boutique

Prada is all set for summer.

Prada has reopened its East Hampton store at 2 Newtown Lane with a new design. The shop opened for the season on Friday.

The store’s decor, designed by the Prada team, features an ivory and vivid blue striped carpet and walls with the same motif. A white neon sign illuminates the surfaces, providing a new interpretation of the iconic Prada triangle logo, while large wood wall etageres and tables exhibit and highlight the merchandise.

Accessories featured at the East Hampton store. courtesy of Prada.

The store originally opened last July, the first time the Italian luxury brand had opened a store in the Hamptons. The original design featured ivory and green stripes and a green neon sign, interpreting the Prada logo.

Prada at 2 Newton Lane in East Hampton, N.Y. courtesy of Prada.

The new interior, framed by a series of large windows, encompasses 1,600 square feet and houses the women’s and men’s collections of ready-to-wear, leather goods, footwear and accessories. The shop will also present a special collection and exclusive product to the Hamptons. This is Prada’s only Hamptons store.