More than 26 months after Prada faced a backlash for featuring figurines and keychains that some said evoked blackface and racist imagery, Prada USA has reached a settlement with the New York City Commission on Human Rights.

The Italian company said in a statement Wednesday, “At the Prada Group, we are committed to creating products that celebrate the diverse fashion and beauty of cultures around the world. Diversity and inclusion represents one of the fundamental facets of social sustainability, and we, as a group, feel a strong responsibility to improve it in every aspect of our daily work. We are a global company comprised of people of various nationalities and different cultures and lifestyles, and our employees worldwide represent over 100 nationalities in 40 countries.”