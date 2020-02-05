By  on February 5, 2020

MILAN – Prada is looking out for the oceans.

The Italian luxury company is partnering with UNESCO on an education program for high school students worldwide to raise awareness of, and promote, more responsible behavior toward the oceans. This project is in line with the Agenda of the United Nations 2030 and 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

