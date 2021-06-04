Prada Outdoor has arrived in the U.S. The latest Prada experience, encompassing various landscapes and the changing of the seasons, arrived in New York today. The four themes for the year are Garden, Coast, Mountain and Snow, and fittingly for the season, Coast is what’s in store now.

The Prada Broadway store in New York has been recreated as a beach setting complete with sand dunes, rocks, and white and ocean-blue tents and sunshades. There are beach huts, surfboards and lookout towers positioned amid the exclusive ready-to-wear collection for women and men.

Terry bathrobes, gabardine beachwear, minimalist crocheted tunics, perforated kappa leather bomber jackets, shirts with contrasting double prints and white T-shirts covered with a net of crystals are among the offerings for women. The men’s looks include regular and Bermuda shorts, bowling shirts with a mix of trademark prints, black and white sweatshirts and lightweight perforated kappa bomber jackets. Women’s rtw retails from $175 to $5,400, while men’s rtw ranges from $695 to $5,100.

The bags come in different sizes, multicolored cotton drill and woven straw shopping bags and mini-bags made of wicker and leather with a chain, or soft terry with an embroidered logo. Wooden jewelry with silver charms is also available. Women’s accessories are $295 to $1,900, while shoes range from $625 to $995. Men’s shoes are $625 to $825, accessories are $295 to $975 and bags are $1,490 to $1,720.

The Prada store also carries beach accessories such as balls, inflatable rings and mattresses, terry beach towels and cushions along with sandwich boxes and water bottles. The collection is rounded out by a range of sports accessories such as surfboards with nylon covers, rackets, skateboards, frisbees and beach volleyballs. Lifestyle items go from $75 to $1,300.

Prada Outdoor will be in Prada’s Broadway store until June 20, and then moves to Beverly Hills on June 14 through July 4, and Miami from June 24 to July 12. Next week it lands at Neiman Marcus-Dallas, the only wholesale account to feature Prada Outdoor.

The Prada Outdoor Garden theme debuted in China in April and rolled out, adding the Coast and Mountain themes, in different countries, such as Japan, South Korea, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and Singapore.

