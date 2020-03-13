MILAN — Prada Luna Rossa’s operating arm COR 36 (Challenger of Record) on Friday announced the “impossibility of organizing the ACWS Sardinia” sailing races in Cagliari, scheduled for April 23 to 26 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, which two days earlier the World Health Organization defined a pandemic, and the restrictions imposed by different governments, including Italy’s. The races are the first series of preliminary regattas of the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada, the America’s Cup World Series.

COR 36 said in a statement that it had submitted a proposal to the defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, to postpone the event to a new date, but that the latter published a statement announcing the cancellation of the ACWS Sardinia races “without mentioning COR’s proposal of a new date for the event, and refused COR’s proposal without even discussing it. COR 36 will submit to the Arbitration Panel the postponement of the ACWS Sardinia-Cagliari to a new date.”