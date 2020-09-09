MILAN — Thinking locally is one of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, but digital tools have been helping brands to go global and Prada is leveraging both physical and virtual ways to present its women’s spring 2021 collection through a program to be rolled out around the world.

The Italian luxury brand’s fashion show will be streamed on Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. CET across all Prada social media platforms as well as on Prada.com as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Private appointments to view the collection will be scheduled in Milan on Sept. 25 and 26.

At the same time, while respecting social-distancing and protection measures, global activations will include local private screenings; viewing kits to be delivered at home for digital screenings, and virtual viewing events taking place in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Berlin, Moscow, Dubai, Istanbul, Seoul, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

A special event in Shanghai will be held at Prada’s storied residence Rong Zhai, where screenings will be offered in different rooms of the villa, followed by a small reception. After a six-year restoration funded by Prada with the goal of turning the unique piece of heritage architecture into a flexible site for cultural activities, Shanghai’s 1918 mansion Rong Zhai was unveiled in 2017.

View Gallery Related Gallery Virgil Abloh Unveils Minimal Take on Iconic Mercedes-Benz SUV

Expectations are high as the spring collection will be the first one designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons as the brand’s co-creative director.

The two designers said in February that they would work in partnership “with equal responsibilities for creative input and decision making.”

Details about the new virtual event are being kept under wraps, but Prada’s most recent digital project was a success with retailers and the media. To present her men’s spring and women’s pre-spring 2021 collections, Miuccia Prada asked five artists and photographers to interpret the lineups in a video that was shown in July, as part of Milan’s first Digital Fashion Week, called “Prada Multiple Views SS21.”

While the official calendar of Milan Fashion Week, slated to run Sept. 22 to 28, is expected to be released later this week, a number of brands have been revealing their intention to opt for a digital format.

Giorgio Armani said on Sunday that, given the uncertain scenario, his Emporio Armani and namesake collection — both coed — would be staged without guests. The Emporio Armani show will be presented as a special video airing on Sept. 24, with the collection worn by models as well as young actors, singers and dancers. The Giorgio Armani spring show will be broadcast for the first time on television, airing on Sept. 26, as well as on the designer’s web site and social network, and on the Italian Chamber of Fashion’s platform.

On the other hand, Valentino has said it will hold a physical show in Milan, exceptionally decamping from Paris, on Sept. 27. Fendi, Alberta Ferretti, Max Mara, Boss and Salvatore Ferragamo are some of the shows that, for the time being, are also expected to be physical.