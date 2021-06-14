LONDON – British fashion designer Priya Ahluwalia has been named the winner of this year’s BFC/GQ designer men’s wear fund.

She will receive a one-year business mentorship, pro-bono legal services, and a cash prize of 150,000 pounds, supported by Clearpay.

An intimate cocktail will be held Monday evening at the Serpentine Gallery to celebrate the prize.

Ahluwalia was chosen from finalists that also included Bethany Williams, Bianca Saunders, Feng Chen Wang, Nicholas Daley, and Stefan Cooke. They have all received mentorships to accelerate their business.

Dylan Jones, British Fashion Council chair of men’s wear, said Ahluwalia stood out for her “perceptive design and business acumen, drawing on the contemporary sensibilities of the modern consumer, propelling her to the top of the talent pool.”

He added that it was “a unanimous decision” from the judging committee, which included Dunhill chief executive officer Andrew Maag, Gianni Versace ceo Jonathan Akeroyd, fashion designer Kim Jones, and footballer Hector Bellerin.

Caroline Rush, ceo of the BFC, said “Priya proved to be the strongest candidate showing incredible creativity along with a business strategy that embodies the future of British fashion, with environmental and socially positive practices at the core of the brand. The committee is confident she will use the fund to her best advantage to propel and cement Ahluwalia on the global stage.”

Previous winners of the BFC/GQ designer men’s wear fund include A-Cold-Wall’s Samuel Ross, Craig Green, E. Tautz, and Christopher Shannon.

Ahluwalia received the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design earlier this year from the Countess of Wessex. A collaboration between her and Mulberry will be released later this year.

Related:

A-Cold-Wall’s Samuel Ross Wins the BFC/GQ Designer Menswear Fund Award

E. Tautz Wins BFC/GQ Designer Men’s Wear Fund

Christopher Shannon Wins Inaugural BFC/GQ Designer Men’s Wear Fund