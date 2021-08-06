Camille Miceli, a seasoned creative who has worked in the design departments of Dior and Louis Vuitton, is headed to Italy to take on Emilio Pucci, WWD has learned.

Market sources said Miceli is to start at the Florentine house sometime later this year. She could not immediately be reached for comment.

As reported, Pucci recently revealed plans to return to its roots as a resort-focused brand after years of behaving like a designer house with runways shows in Milan and boutiques on Avenue Montaigne in Paris and Madison Avenue in New York.

The glamorous Miceli, fond of the seaside and the mountains, is seen as a natural incarnation of the brand and its lifestyle.

Considered one of Italy’s fashion pioneers in outfitting the jet set, Emilio Pucci began designing skiwear out of jersey fabrics in 1947 and opened his house in 1949. His colorful, graphic motifs quickly became a signature of the house.

Most recently, Miceli worked under Nicolas Ghesquière at Vuitton as accessories creative director, according to her LinkedIn profile. Before that, she advised on certain leather goods at Christian Dior and designed costume jewelry, which become an important and vibrant category fueled by her designs.

A vivacious fixture on the Paris fashion scene, Miceli joined Vuitton’s public relations department in 1997 just as Marc Jacobs arrived as its artistic director. Encouraged by the American designer, Miceli segued into creative pursuits and began designing costume jewelry collections at Vuitton.

Miceli started her fashion career at age 15 when she interned at Chanel and Azzedine Alaïa. She spent seven years as a publicist at Chanel before joining Vuitton.

Controlled by LVMH since 2000, Pucci has experimented with a variety of permanent designers over the years, including Julio Espada, Christian Lacroix, Matthew Williamson, Peter Dundas and MSGM’s Massimo Giorgetti, and also studio configurations. The brand had recently experimented with guest designers, including Christelle Kocher of France and Japan’s Tomo Koizumi.

SEE ALSO:

EXCLUSIVE: Emilio Pucci to Reboot as Resort-focused Brand

LVMH Takes Full Control of Emilio Pucci

All the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection