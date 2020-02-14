Alyson Araque looks to bring the art of men’s tailoring to the women’s market with her new tailored clothing brand, Q Sartorial.

During her years as buying director of men’s classic clothing at Saks Fifth Avenue, Araque developed a love for tailored clothing, having worked closely with the houses of Kiton, Isaia, Canali and Ermenegildo Zegna, among others. “I simply fell in love with the artisanship of suits during my time in men’s wear. No detail was overlooked; the lapels, pockets, interiors of pants and fabrics were all thoughtfully included,” she said.