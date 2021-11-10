×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 10, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Daniel Lee Leaves Bottega Veneta in Surprise Split

Sustainability

While Supply Chain Issues Leave Retail Bereft — Resale Ripe for ‘Huge’ Wins This Holiday

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior to Show Men’s Pre-fall Collection in London

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel Lee Split

The abrupt exit of the brand's creative director left observers wondering what led to the split and what's next for the Italian label.

By
Luisa Zargani, Joelle Diderich, Miles Socha, Samantha Conti
Plus Icon
Bottega Veneta Spring 2022
Bottega Veneta, spring 2022 Lexie Moreland/WWD

MILAN — What happened at Bottega Veneta?

The news on Wednesday evening that the Italian company and Daniel Lee were parting ways took the industry by surprise, given the success and level of attention the creative director brought to the brand in a little more than three years.

Precisely because of this upward trajectory, sources, who mainly spoke on condition of anonymity, were left wondering what could have triggered this abrupt split. Many speculated that Kering’s decision was a “brave” one that had to be taken despite the successful streak, which leads them to believe personal issues were stronger than the bottom line.

One source said a “highly dependable, veteran expert in the operations and supply chain department at the Vicenza headquarters, a key reference point for the company, quit last week, and this is just the latest exit in so many. It must have been the last straw.”

Related Galleries

Another source said several highly skilled artisans in Vicenza were “struggling and “unhappy with the atmosphere at the company.”

According to multiple sources, Lee was highly creative and influential with his designs, but clashed with several people within the company and was defined as “uncommunicative.”

“At a moment when the company is healthy and the brand performing so well, there must have been personal reasons behind this decision, which is clearly a brave one given his successful streak,” said one source.

“There’s no denying his talent, but on a personal level, handling relations is another matter — also given his working hours, often at night,” said one source. “So many people left, it was a revolving door.”

Just a little more than two weeks ago, Lee staged the latest Bottega Veneta show in Detroit, but it appears the stress and drama of the organization took a toll. “This must have been the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back,” a source said.

Another source contended that Lee was “fired with immediate effect,” because of the tension created in Detroit.

On Wednesday, Kering said the 35-year-old British designer would be leaving the brand after more than three years, during which he energized the label with seemingly ubiquitous designs, including woven mules and pillowy clutches. Lee joined the house on July 1, 2018.

“Bottega Veneta and Daniel Lee are announcing their joint decision to end their collaboration,” the group said. “He brought new energy to the house and greatly contributed to the new momentum that Bottega Veneta is enjoying today.”

Kering did not elaborate with a reason for the decision, but added that a new creative organization for the house will be announced soon.

“What’s next? Is there someone within Bottega Veneta that could rise to the top à la Alessandro Michele at Gucci? I doubt it,” said one source. “Kering may decide to promote a number two from another brand, maybe even from Gucci.”

Bottega Veneta design director Matthieu Blazy could be considered an internal possible successor.

The former design director of Calvin Klein under Raf Simons, joined the Italian brand last year.

Blazy spent two years and seven months at Calvin Klein working on men’s and women’s collections and was part of the inner circle that Simons brought with him to New York. That circle also included Pieter Mulier, Simons’ longtime number two who carried the title of creative director at Calvin Klein and joined Simons for runway bows.

Before Calvin Klein, Blazy worked in the studio of Celine under then-creative director Phoebe Philo, and for four years at Maison Margiela, ultimately responsible for its couture line, dubbed Artisanal.

Alessandro Maria Ferreri, chief executive officer and owner of The Style Gate consulting firm, wondered if, given the three-year mark, Lee was renegotiating his contract and perhaps an agreement was not reached with Kering. “There were no signs that this could happen, and I don’t think this was planned in advance,” contended Ferreri. He underscored Lee’s brave new take on the brand, without focusing on the archives or the heritage, but also wondered if his “extreme takeover and statement pieces” balanced other categories that lagged behind, such as men’s ready-to-wear.

Lee, a relatively unknown Céline alum at the time of his nomination, took home a record four prizes at the 2019 British Fashion Awards, including designer of the year and brand of the year. He is nominated in two categories at the CFDA Awards on Wednesday — global designer of the year in men’s and women’s wear.

In recent seasons, Lee has built momentum for the brand with disruptive strategies like erasing its Instagram account and staging traveling fashion shows in locations including London and Berlin. On the latter occasion in early April, the company was at the receiving end of some harsh social media backlash after staging Salon 2 to parade the fall 2021 at the city’s Berghain techno club, as the show attracted guests such as U.K. rappers Skepta and Slowthai, DJ Honey Dijon, Nigerian singer Burna Boy, ballet dancer Roberto Bolle and designer Stefano Pilati. This was seen as an untimely decision to throw an event as the German city was still in lockdown and grappling with surging COVID-19 cases.

The backlash grew even stronger after fashion enthusiast and fashion watch dog @ideservecouture reposted on its Instagram Stories videos of guests partying at Berlin’s Soho House after the show without wearing masks, or respecting social distancing.

“Social media represents the homogenization of culture,” said Lee in March. “I feel that everyone constantly sees the same stream of information. As a creative, I find that very limiting,” Lee added as the brand revealed the release of Issue 01, a new visually focused, quarterly digital journal aimed at exploring an alternative way to engage with its collaborators and worldwide audience.

Commenting on the split, Leo Rongone, chief executive officer of Bottega Veneta, thanked the designer for his dedication to the label.

“He provided Bottega Veneta with a fresh perspective and a new sense of modernity, while remaining respectful of the brand’s 50-year heritage. The remarkable growth of the brand over the last three years bears testimony to the success of his creative work,” he said.

“My time at Bottega Veneta has been an incredible experience. I am grateful to have worked with an exceptional and talented team and I am forever thankful to everyone who was part of creating our vision. Thank you to François-Henri Pinault for his support, and for the opportunity to be part of Bottega Veneta’s story,” Lee said in a statement.

In 2020, Bottega Veneta was the only Kering brand for which breakout figures are disclosed to post growth, with sales up 4.8 percent in comparable terms despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In the third quarter of 2021, organic revenues at the house rose 8.9 percent year-on-year.

“Bottega Veneta continues to do a great job attracting new clients, with sales to younger generations growing faster than the average. At the same time, it is strengthening its appeal with existing customers, resulting in a very well-balanced client mix,” Jean-Marc Duplaix, chief financial officer of Kering, said at the time. “Bottega Veneta is demonstrating quarter after quarter the success of our strategy as it expands the house’s territory, tightens its exclusivity and turns into a truly global luxury brand.”

Last year, the brand represented 9 percent of Kering sales. Leather goods accounted for 74 percent of the total, followed by shoes with 16 percent and ready-to-wear representing only 7 percent of revenues.

François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, thanked Lee for his passion and energy. “His singular vision made the house’s heritage relevant for today and put it back to the center of the fashion scene. I would like to personally thank him for the unique chapter that he has written in the long history of Bottega Veneta,” he said.

A graduate of Central Saint Martins, Lee was previously director of ready-to-wear at Céline, owned by rival conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. This followed earlier stints at Maison Margiela, Balenciaga and Donna Karan. He succeeded Tomas Maier, who helped shape and and elevate Bottega Veneta for 17 years.

On Wednesday evening, Barclays issued a note stating Lee’s departure “is a negative, in our view,” since the designer “brought back some momentum to the brand, which returned to positive organic growth in 2019 after a phase of brand transformation.”

SEE ALSO:

Bottega Veneta Detroit Runway Draws Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim

Inside Bottega Veneta’s New Shoreditch Pop-Up

Elyse Walker Hosting Exclusive Bottega Veneta Art Installation

 

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad