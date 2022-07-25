Raf Simons, Burberry, JW Anderson to Show During London Fashion Week

Raf Simons will be making its London runway debut this September during the upcoming London Fashion Week, the British Fashion Council revealed Monday with its provisional schedule.

“It’s been a dream for a while to show in London — a city where fashion and creativity is omnipresent in the streets, and where I see exceptional people with a strong unique style,” said the Prada co-creative director.

“I’m extremely excited that this dream is becoming a reality now, and I’m very happy to welcome the amazing people and faces that make up the London scene to my show. Can’t wait to see you and dance the night away,” added the Belgian designer.

Some 110 brands will be presenting their spring 2023 collections during the five-day event from Sept. 16 to 20.

Burberry, now under new chief executive officer Jonathan Akeroyd, will return to the official calendar with a physical show format after showing digitally for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The brand staged its first physical show after the pandemic off schedule in March earlier this year.

Other brands set to return include JW Anderson, Emilia Wickstead, Erdem, Huishan Zhang, Molly Goddard, Rejina Pyo, Roskanda, Halpern, and Simone Rocha, LVMH Prize winners Nensi Dojaka and S.S. Daley, as well as brands including Richard Malone, Supriya Lele, Knwls, Chopova Lowena, Susan Fang, Pronounce, David Koma, 16Arlington, Daniel Fletcher and Edward Crutchley.

The BFC Newgen show space will continue to be at The Old Selfridges Hotel to provide affordable show space for emerging talents including Asai, Chet Lo, Eftychia, Paolo Carzana, Ancuta Sarca, Stefan Cooke, Yuhan Wang, Sinéad O’Dwyer, Leo Carlton, Di Petsa, Faben, Helen Kirkum, Masha Popova and Harri.

This season, big brands are showing at the beginning of LFW, which is set to drive the international fashion crowd to the city earlier than before. In previous seasons, international buyers and press usually would skip the first and last day of LFW to save budget.

Raf Simons’ slot is 8 p.m. on the first day of LFW on Sept. 16, while Burberry and JW Anderson are both showing on Saturday night at 6 and 8 p.m., respectively.

The full schedule will be released in mid-August and include specific information regarding the format of each activation.