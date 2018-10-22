Add Rag & Bone to the list of companies partaking in Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary.

The company will launch a limited-edition collaboration with Disney to coincide with the launch of Mickey the True Original campaign, a global celebration of Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary and his impact on pop culture.

As reported, Mickey Mouse’s milestone is being celebrated around the world with events, exhibits, activations and merchandise, from companies such as Forever 21 and Vault by Vans. Marc Jacobs has launched a Mickey-inspired collection, as has Target Corp. Terez, Legos, Sugarfina and Ample Hills Creamery are among the other brands paying homage to Mickey, leading up to the official birthday on Nov. 18.

The unisex drop will offer a selection of best-selling Rag & Bone styles, twisted with Mickey Mouse references. The collection plays with graphic elements to present Mickey with a modern edge.

The many iterations of Mickey are printed on a range of tees and woven within an intarsia knit sweater for graphic impact. In addition to T-shirts and graphic sweaters, the collection includes a chino, cotton oxford shirts, a polo, a jean jacket, jeans, a cashmere crewneck sweater, a bowling shirt, a shearling and a sneaker. Mickey’s anniversary is acknowledged with an embossed leather patch on the back of the Fit 2 denim revealing the number 90. The anniversary reference also appears on the RB1 footwear, reinterpreted as a colorblocked sneaker.

Retail prices range from $150 for tees to $2,995 for the shearling.

To accompany the launch of the capsule, Rag & Bone will release a video that showcases the evolution of Mickey Mouse over the last 90 years, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the collection worn on the streets of New York City.

Since the cartoon character’s inception in 1928, Mickey Mouse has become a global pop culture icon, known for his optimistic outlook and endearing personality.

This is the second collaboration that Rag & Bone has created with Disney. In 2017, the brand created a capsule to coincide with “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” by producing a sold-out, limited-edition collection.

To celebrate the launch of the Rag &Bone x Disney Mickey Mouse collaboration, Rag & Bone and Disney will host three events in New York, Los Angeles and London featuring surprise elements and special Mickey-themed treats. In addition, the Rag & Bone x Disney Mickey Mouse collection will be exclusively worn by Disney associates working at “Mickey: The True Original Exhibition,” which opens in New York on Nov. 8.

The limited-edition capsule launches Nov. 1 and will be available on rag-bone.com, shopdisney.com, in a range of Rag & Bone stores, as well as through select wholesale partners worldwide.