Ralph Lauren Plans to Show His Fall 2022 Collections in March

As New York Fashion Week hits its stride this week, Ralph Lauren has made plans to show his fall 2022 collections in March.

Lauren will host an in-person runway show on March 22 in New York City. The evening show will be an intimate experience featuring both the Ralph Lauren fall 2022 women’s collection and men’s Purple Label lines. The location of the show has not been disclosed.

March is turning into a busy month for the fashion crowd.

Just last week, Alexander McQueen said it plans to show its fall womenswear collection on March 15 in New York, but gave no further details. The off-schedule show will happen well after the main fall collections wind up in early March.

Lauren’s most recent runway show was held in September 2019 when the designer created Ralph’s Club, with Art Deco-inspired decor and stars galore and a special performance by Janelle Monáe, who brought down the house. The designer skipped his fall 2020 collection, which was scheduled for April 2020, due to the outbreak of the pandemic, and last March, with the pandemic still rampant, Lauren delivered an “All or Nothing at All” spring digital presentation, with an energizing musical set from Monáe.

The show, which was streamed on the brand’s website, featured the women’s Ralph Lauren Collection and men’s Purple Label line together in a black-and-white film performance in the Beverly Hills store. Lauren delivered whiskey and handmade potato chips with the show invitations, which helped set the tone for the silver-screen-to-computer-screen presentation. After the presentation, viewers could wander the Beverly Hills flagship digitally to explore, click and buy the dual-gender collection.

