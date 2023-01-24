Ralph Lauren Introduces Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Ralph Lauren Corp. has introduced The Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater, which is expected to be worn and live on responsibly for generations.

Offered in women’s Collection and men’s Purple Label, the first-of-its kind luxury sweater is the first of five signature Ralph Lauren products that the company has committed to have Cradle to Cradle Certified by 2025. (The other four products haven’t been disclosed yet). The retail price of the sweater is $995.

An image of the Cradle to Cradle Certified gold cashmere sweater.

The sweater is woven from fine cashmere fibers, dyed in rich hues and features a label cut from organic cotton. The Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater was analyzed through a multistep certification process with the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, a nonprofit that has set the global standard for products that are safe, circular and made responsibly.

The company scored “gold” for material reutilization, renewable energy and carbon management, water stewardship and social fairness, and “platinum” for material health.

The Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold crewneck sweater is set to replace the original icon (which visibly looks and costs the same but uses different materials and has a different label), and the certification will be expanded to include additional cashmere styles.

“The kind of luxury we stand for at Ralph Lauren has always been about timelessness, authenticity and life well-lived,” said Katie Ioanilli, chief global impact and communications officer of Ralph Lauren. “Today more than ever we believe true luxury encompasses not only a product’s beauty and quality, but how it was made and how it will endure. That’s why we’ve created the industry’s first Cradle to Cradle Certified luxury cashmere product, with plans to deliver four more verified icons by 2025.”

The Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold cashmere crewneck sweater.

As part of the Cradle to Cradle certification process, Ralph Lauren on Tuesday launched its Cashmere Recycling Program for 100 percent cashmere in partnership with Re-Verso, a leading textile production company that bridges science and technology to create a circular economy manufacturing system for high-quality wool and cashmere. The program, initially available in North America and Europe, allows consumers to ship their 100 percent cashmere items — from any brand — to Re-Verso in Prato, Italy to be recycled. Through the program, the company offers consumers a relatively easy option to properly dispose of their cashmere products to extend the life of material and keep more textiles out of landfills.

The Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold cashmere sweater will be featured in a consumer marketing campaign that broke Tuesday featuring models Andreea Diaconu and Simon Nessman, a real-life couple who have a commitment to preserving and protecting the environment. The campaign appears across Ralph Lauren social channels and ralphlauren.com, where consumers can find more information about the sweater, recycling program and the company’s efforts to support a circular economy.

Ralph Lauren has set a goal to implement circular principles into its design and development process by 2025 as part of its Global Citizenship & Sustainability Timeless by Design program. The Ralph Lauren Live On promise further builds on these commitments and the company’s existing circularity strategy by enabling its past and future products to live on responsibility by 2030.