×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Couture Spring 2023

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Fila USA’s New President Todd Klein Talks Future Plans

Business

Capri Holdings Taps Cedric Wilmotte as CEO of Michael Kors

Ralph Lauren Introduces Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

The company has launched a cashmere recycling program in North America and Europe.

The Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold cashmere sweater featured in a marketing campiagn.
The Cradle to Cradle Certified d Gold cashmere sweater featured in a marketing campaign. courtesy shot

Ralph Lauren Corp. has introduced The Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater, which is expected to be worn and live on responsibly for generations.

Offered in women’s Collection and men’s Purple Label, the first-of-its kind luxury sweater is the first of five signature Ralph Lauren products that the company has committed to have Cradle to Cradle Certified by 2025. (The other four products haven’t been disclosed yet). The retail price of the sweater is $995.

An image of the Cradle to Cradle Certified gold cashmere sweater.

The sweater is woven from fine cashmere fibers, dyed in rich hues and features a label cut from organic cotton. The Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater was analyzed through a multistep certification process with the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, a nonprofit that has set the global standard for products that are safe, circular and made responsibly.

Related Galleries

The company scored “gold” for material reutilization, renewable energy and carbon management, water stewardship and social fairness, and “platinum” for material health.

The Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold crewneck sweater is set to replace the original icon (which visibly looks and costs the same but uses different materials and has a different label), and the certification will be expanded to include additional cashmere styles.

“The kind of luxury we stand for at Ralph Lauren has always been about timelessness, authenticity and life well-lived,” said Katie Ioanilli, chief global impact and communications officer of Ralph Lauren. “Today more than ever we believe true luxury encompasses not only a product’s beauty and quality, but how it was made and how it will endure. That’s why we’ve created the industry’s first Cradle to Cradle Certified luxury cashmere product, with plans to deliver four more verified icons by 2025.”

The Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold cashmere crewneck sweater.

As part of the Cradle to Cradle certification process, Ralph Lauren on Tuesday launched its Cashmere Recycling Program for 100 percent cashmere in partnership with Re-Verso, a leading textile production company that bridges science and technology to create a circular economy manufacturing system for high-quality wool and cashmere. The program, initially available in North America and Europe, allows consumers to ship their 100 percent cashmere items — from any brand — to Re-Verso in Prato, Italy to be recycled. Through the program, the company offers consumers a relatively easy option to properly dispose of their cashmere products to extend the life of material and keep more textiles out of landfills.

The Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold cashmere sweater will be featured in a consumer marketing campaign that broke Tuesday featuring models Andreea Diaconu and Simon Nessman, a real-life couple who have a commitment to preserving and protecting the environment. The campaign appears across Ralph Lauren social channels and ralphlauren.com, where consumers can find more information about the sweater, recycling program and the company’s efforts to support a circular economy.

Ralph Lauren has set a goal to implement circular principles into its design and development process by 2025 as part of its Global Citizenship & Sustainability Timeless by Design program. The Ralph Lauren Live On promise further builds on these commitments and the company’s existing circularity strategy by enabling its past and future products to live on responsibility by 2030.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Hot Summer Bags

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ralph Lauren Unveils Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad