Ralph Lauren to Return to the Runway for New York Fashion Week

Ralph Lauren is returning to New York Fashion Week in September.

The designer plans to stage a women’s fashion show on the evening of Sept. 8, contributing a significant boost to the week. The exact location has not yet been revealed, nor could it be learned whether the show would feature menswear as well.

The last time Lauren staged a show during NYFW was Sept. 7, 2019, when he created Ralph’s Club, a swanky supper club at 48 Wall Street, where Lauren’s surprise performer was Janelle Monáe, who took the stage after the fashion show and sang old standards. Since then Lauren has hosted shows off-calendar in Los Angeles and New York later in the season.

The last U.S. fashion show Lauren staged was in the gardens of the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California, on Oct. 13, 2022, which attracted the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Diane Keaton, Laura Dern, John Legend and Lily Collins. There he showed Ralph Lauren women’s and men’s Collections and Purple Label, Double RL, Polo Ralph Lauren and Childrenswear.

Before that he held a show on March 22, 2022, where he transformed a gallery at the Museum of Modern Art into a sleek replica of his Fifth Avenue apartment, and welcomed guests for cocktails and a show, which WWD reported felt like a turning point for the brand in terms of runway cool. Guests included Monáe, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Shalom Harlow, Jessica Chastain and Tyson Beckford.

Other fashion show events he has held to showcase his collections were the 50th anniversary celebration at the Bethesda Terrace and Fountain in Central Park on Sept. 7, 2018, where he showed the women’s collection, Western-inspired men’s looks from Double RL and a multigenerational finale, followed by a gala dinner, and the café society show at his uptown store in Feb. 7, 2019.

After a four-year absence, the designer returned to the Milan’s men’s calendar on June 16 with his Purple Label collection, titled “Dolce Vita,” which he presented at the Ralph Lauren Palace.

In other news, Ralph Lauren is again the official apparel sponsor of Wimbledon in London, which runs through July 16.