Rebecca Vallance Debuts Essentials Collection

Founder and creative director Rebecca Vallance has this month launched a new minimalist minded Essentials capsule collection.

Rebecca Vallance in a look from her Essentials Collection.
Rebecca Vallance in a look from her Essentials Collection. Courtesy

Founder and creative director Rebecca Vallance has this month launched a new minimalist minded Essentials capsule collection for her label. Since 2011, the Australian designer has become known for her festive occasionwear and tailoring and is now expanding her range to offer customers luxe, versatile fashions for the workplace. 

A look from Rebecca Vallance Essentials.

“The key objective with our Essentials Range is to offer our customer luxurious everyday garments and timeless wardrobe staples that will work all year round, for any season. It was important when designing this capsule that we took a considered approach, both in the materials and the designs we put forward. The idea was to capsulate luxe essentials that can take you from work meetings into evening drinks and are versatile enough to wear to multiple events, whilst still feeling fabulous,” Vallance told WWD.

“This range truly embodies the Rebecca Vallance signature, as it combines structured tailoring with unique luxurious fabrications, such as Australian merino wool and cashmere. Our goal is to eventually launch two Essentials Edits a year and update with new season colors that match back to our ready-to-wear line.”

A look from Rebecca Vallance Essentials.

The debut Essentials capsule includes suiting layers such as rib-knit tank tops and wool-knit turtlenecks; a body-hugging Milano knit dress; a medium-weight wool blend double-breasted Brody Blazer with matching wide-leg pants; a fitted, ’70s-esque Manon blazer and pant, and an oversize Australian merino wool and cashmere blend wrap Marion coat. The first capsule collection, priced $199 to $899, is available exclusively on the brand’s e-commerce.

