MILAN — “We don’t want to be holier than thou, but simply grounded and with a high objective, and lead by example.” Redemption founder Gabriele “Bebe” Moratti is taking his ethical, social and sustainable concerns one step further by launching a new ath-leisure line called Athletix, and partnering with Eco-Age, the sustainability specialist consultancy created by Livia Firth.

“We wanted an independent assessment, to avoid any surprises,” Moratti said in an interview at Redemption’s headquarters in central Milan.