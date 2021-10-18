×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Details Progress on Environmental Goals

Fashion

British Designer Ifeanyi Okwuadi Wins Top Prize at Hyères Fashion Festival

Sustainability

Chloé Attains B Corp Certification

Resort Brand Manebí Continues Its Growth, Adds New Categories

The Milan-based brand has closed the fiscal year ended Sept. 30 with revenues of nearly 10 million euros.

Manebí
Manebí Courtesy of Manebí

MILAN — Italian resort brand Manebí keeps growing across different channels and product categories.

The company, established in 2013 by Milanese friends Antonello Benati and Vera Drossopulo Bogdano as a label offering revisited espadrilles, closed the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 with revenues of nearly 10 million euros.

“This is the first year that our business got profitable. We posted a 10 percent EBITDA margin,” said Benati, adding that the company grew its business both online and off-line.

In particular, while online sales, which in the period increased 50 percent compared to the previous year, account for 45 percent of the brand’s revenues, Manebí over the past year succeeded in expanding the brand’s wholesale business that stands at 3 million euros. “We managed to enter in key stores in Europe and in the United States,” said Drossopulo Bogdano, highlighting that in North America Manebí collections are available at Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Intermix, among others. In particular, during the past spring season, the company obtained significant visibility through the launch of co-branded capsule collections with key partners, including Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and LoveShackFancy.

Related Galleries

Manebí’s directly operated retail business was also profitable last year. The company, which operates 12 boutiques, including new additions in the Italian resorts Alassio and Forte dei Marmi, expects to open three more stores in 2022, including a pop-up shop in London.

Alex Rivière designed a capsule with Manebí for spring 2021
Alex Rivière designed a capsule with Manebí for spring 2021. Courtesy of Manebí

“At Milano Investment Partners SGR, we believe the retail industry has just begun a great journey of transformation, in distribution and customers’ experience strategies,” commented Paolo Gualdani, chief executive officer at the venture capital and private equity firm, which acquired a stake in Manebí in 2019. “Manebí’s project appeared to us concrete and innovative at the same time, from the very beginning, capable to create a direct and empathic conversation with new generations of customers who are looking for a different way to buy and approach the brands, as a personal choice which embodies values and identity. We invested in Manebí since the very beginning and we are proud to keep supporting this successful project.”

Along with continuing to push its signature footwear offering, also through influencer marketing initiatives with international KOLs — such as concept creator Alex Rivière, who designed a successful summer 2021 capsule for Manebí — the brand is gradually expanding its product offering. “We want to develop a full wardrobe for all who are chasing the sun all year-round,” said Benati, emphasizing that the label’s offering will remain rooted in a resort-inspired aesthetic.

Besides expanding its beachwear line, this past spring Manebí staged its first bag sales campaign with the Milan-based Massimo Bonini showroom and successfully tested on its online store a collection of ready-to-wear pieces, including breezy dresses and shirts retailing between 150 euros and 300 euros.

“We got very positive feedback and results across all the categories and this is pushing the brand into a new exciting lifestyle-centered  direction,” said Drossopulo Bogdano, adding that among the goals for the future is the growth of the men’s business, which accounts for 35 percent of sales.

SEE ALSO: 

Research Shows More Shoppers Expect to Buy Footwear Online, and Make&nbsp;Returns

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear for DSW, Video Game and Custom&nbsp;Avatar

Footwear Brand Blackstock & Weber Lands at J. Crew, Eyes&nbsp;Retail

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Manebí Introduces Bags and Ready-to-wear

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad